VIDEO: FUNNY GIRL's Beanie Feldstein Talks Fanny Brice, Barbra Streisand, and More on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

Since the age of two, Beanie Feldstein has been preparing to play the role of Fanny Brice. The actress stopped by CBS Sunday Morning today to talk about her starring performance in Broadway's first revival of Funny Girl with correspondent Mo Rocca. The show, now in previews at the August Wilson Theatre, will officially open on April 24th.

Feldstein discusses her adoration of Barbra Steisand, making the role her own, and staying true to herself. She stated, "Anytime someone would push me to be something I wasn't, I would just ask, 'But why?'" The CBS Sunday Morning segment also gives the history behind the Broadway musical, Fanny Brice, Streisand's creation of the part, and more.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."

Beanie Feldstein will be joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

Watch the full interview below!