VIDEO: Broadway Inspirational Voices Releases Video of 'The Room Where It Happens' from HAMILTON

In a video introduced by composer/lyricist Lin-Manuel Miranda, BIV continues Season 3 of BOW with an elegant and liquid rendition of "The Room Where It Happens" from Hamilton. This sophisticated and authoritative interpretation of the iconic song helps it become catchier than ever wrapped inside of BIV's incredible musicianship. Once again Grammy™ award-nominated and Tony™ Honoree Michael McElroy has completed his inspired arrangement with orchestrations in collaboration with Isaac Harlan, and videography by Nate Wind. Founder McElroy and BIV have enjoyed 25 years of creating spaces where love, diversity, and inspiration happen. See the latest version they've made, and join them in the room!

Broadway Our Way is the video series where the Broadway Inspirational Voices takes popular Broadway tunes from your favorite shows and adds their "BIV Twist", which is rooted in Gospel. McElroy crafts arrangements that evoke a new spirit and feeling to some of the best music written for the theatre, presenting them in a fresh new light. Season 3 delivers brilliant new takes on tunes from some fan-favorite and award-winning shows: Disney's Aladdin - The Musical, The Bridges of Madison County, Mean Girls, Tuck Everlasting, The Prom, and Hamilton.

Broadway Inspirational Voices (BIV), the 2019 Tony Award Honoree for Excellence in Theatre, was formed in 1994 by Tony-nominated Broadway performer Michael McElroy. His vision was to bring inspiration to the Broadway community during a time when the AIDS epidemic had ravaged an entire generation of artists. Over the past twenty-five years, BIV has served the Broadway community whenever needed. During the choir's first six years they annually held concerts to contribute to and support the work of Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS. Since then they have taken part in benefits for the Actor's Fund, Phyllis Newman Women's Health Initiative, BC/EFA, and numerous other fundraisers held on Broadway stages. In 2007 BIV became a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization to make it easier to give back to the greater community in service to its mission. Outreach programs are created for children in underserved populations, focusing on BIV's mission to provide HOPE to INSPIRE and TRANSFORM youth in need through music and the arts. Currently, BIV has annual programs with The Ronald McDonald House New York, Mosaic Preparatory School in Harlem, and the Covenant House in the heart of NYC's theater district. In performance, BIV has graced the stages of Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Lincoln Center, Constitution Hall in DC, and the Crystal Cathedral in Anaheim, California. In 2004, BIV was nominated for a Grammy Award for their first holiday CD: Great Joy! A Gospel Christmas. BIV has performed live with Elton John, Mariah Carey, Jason Mraz, Sting, Gloria Estefan, Harry Connick Jr, Patti LuPone, Jennifer Nettles, Eartha Kitt, Patti LaBelle, The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vanessa Williams, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Billy Porter and Heather Headley. BIV has been featured on "The Today Show", "This Week" with John Oliver, The Miss America Pageant, multiple Tony™ Awards Telecasts, "America's Got Talent", and "Late Night" with David Letterman, among others. Their web series, "Broadway Our Way", is in its third season on YouTube. Over eighty members strong, BIV's diverse membership has represented over 140 Broadway shows since its inception. For more information - and for ways to DONATE to support its ongoing outreach initiatives - go to www.BIVoices.org. You can also find them on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter at @BIVoices.





