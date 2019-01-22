VIDEO: Brandon Victor Dixon and Mario Talk to GMA DAY About Their Love of Performing and RENT LIVE

RENT LIVE stars Brandon Victor Dixon and Mario were guests on today's episode of "GMA Day." Dixon and Mario sat down with Michael Strahan and Sara Haines to talk about their love of performing, how to smile with your eyes, RENT, and more!

There's no day but January 27 when it comes to FOX's Rent! Below, watch as the cast jams out to the musical's most iconic tune, "Seasons of Love."

The star-studded cast includes actress Kiersey Clemons (Joanne Jefferson), Emmy nominee and Tony Award winner Brandon Victor Dixon (Tom Collins), singer/songwriter Jordan Fisher (Mark Cohen), actress and singer Vanessa Hudgens (Maureen Johnson), newcomer and singer/songwriter Brennin Hunt (Roger Davis), R&B/Pop superstar Mario (Benjamin Coffin III), recording artist Tinashe (Mimi Marquez) and performer Valentina (Angel Dumont Schunard). Additionally, Keala Settle will perform the iconic solo from "Seasons of Love" and join the ensemble in the live musical.

The groundbreaking, Tony Award- and Pulitzer Prize-winning musical is a re-imagining of Puccini's "La Bohème," and set in New York City's gritty East Village. "Rent" tells the unforgettable story of seven artists struggling to follow their dreams during a time of great social and political turmoil. Winner of four TONY AWARDS and the Pulitzer Prize, writer/composer Jonathan Larson's tour de force continues to offer an inspiring message of hope and friendship.

