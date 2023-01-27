Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
WICKED Film
Click Here for More on WICKED Film

VIDEO: Bowen Yang Discusses His History With WICKED Ahead of His Role in the Film

Yang will take on the role of Pfannee in the film.

Jan. 27, 2023  

Bowen Yang appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night where he discussed his upcoming role as Pfannee in the film adaptation of Wicked! Yang talked about his history with the musical, and how he was "obsessed" with it when it first opened.

"The second time I ever came to New York, the first time I went into Manhattan, was 2005. Wicked had just come out, I was obsessed with it," he said. "I begged my parents to buy tickets, it was the hottest ticket in town, we couldn't get tickets."

"So I was like, 'Can we at least drive up to the Gershwin Theatre so I can press my face up against the glass?'" he joked.

Watch the full clip below!

After beginning rehearsals in early September 2022, the film began filming on December 7, 2022. The cast includes Ethan Slater as Boq, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, alongside Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. The film began rehearsals in the U.K. in September.




BroadwayWorld Shop
Shop BroadwayWorld

Shop this season's new musicals! Get dressed up for a night at the theatre, or just a night at home, with merch from some of Broadway's biggest hits including SOME LIKE IT HOT, KIMBERLY AKIMBO, and more!
Start Shopping


Related Stories
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Duet Ariana Grandes Somewhere Over the Rainbow Cover Photo
VIDEO: Watch Kristin Chenoweth Duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow' Cover
Watch Kristin Chenoweth duet Ariana Grande's 'Somewhere Over The Rainbow' cover on TikTok.
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings Somewhere Over the Rainbow Photo
VIDEO: Ariana Grande Sings 'Somewhere Over the Rainbow'
Ariana Grande has shared a new video of her singing 'Over the Rainbow' from The Wizard of Oz while preparing to film the upcoming Wicked movies. Grande also stated that she filmed the video 'mid getting ready' while 'hiding Glinda's hair.'
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh Reveals How Grande & Erivo Convinced Her to Do WICKED Photo
VIDEO: Michelle Yeoh Reveals How Grande & Erivo Convinced Her to Do WICKED
Fresh off her Golden Globe win, Michelle Yeoh revealed how Jon M. Chu, Ariana Grande, and Cynthia Erivo convinced her to join the Wicked movie as Madame Morrible. After Chu initially approached her about playing the role, Yeoh was convinced to join the films after hearing from two of her future co-stars. Watch the interview video now!
Photos: Jeff Goldblum Visits WICKED In London Photo
Photos: Jeff Goldblum Visits WICKED In London
After the recent confirmation that he would be starring in the Wicked movies as The Wizard of Oz, Jeff Goldblum visited the West End production of Wicked. Goldblum will be starring in the films alongside Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Keala Settle, Marissa Bode, Bowen Yang, and more. Check out photos!

More Hot Stories For You


Eddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday With Charles DickensEddie Izzard To Bring Solo GREAT EXPECTATIONS To Morgan Library Celebrate Shared Birthday With Charles Dickens
January 26, 2023

On February 7th, 2023, Eddie Izzard will perform Charles Dickens' Great Expectations at The Morgan Library and Museum (225 Madison Ave. at 37th St.) at a special 10 PM performance with proceeds going to Covenant House and The Morgan.
Photo: First Look at Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERSPhoto: First Look at Katie Holmes & Eddie Kaye Thomas in THE WANDERERS
January 26, 2023

Get a first look at Roundabout Theatre Company’s The Wanderers, by Anna Ziegler directed by Barry Edelstein! See performance dates, and how to purchase tickets!
Billy Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre Gala, Featuring David Harbour, Holly Hunter, Ann Harada & MoreBilly Crudup to be Honored at Vineyard Theatre Gala, Featuring David Harbour, Holly Hunter, Ann Harada & More
January 26, 2023

The initial performers and speakers have been announced for Vineyard Theatre’s 40th Anniversary gala on Monday, February 13, 2023, honoring Emmy and Tony Award winning actor Billy Crudup. See stars taking part, and more.
Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOWLeslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson to Release Picture Book I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW
January 26, 2023

Leslie Odom, Jr. and Nicolette Robinson are set to release their debut picture book, I LOVE YOU MORE THAN YOU'LL EVER KNOW, with illustrations from Joy Hwang Ruiz, on-sale March 28, 2023. 
Fredi Walker-Browne to Star in RAISIN the Musical at Axelrod Performing Arts CenterFredi Walker-Browne to Star in RAISIN the Musical at Axelrod Performing Arts Center
January 26, 2023

To mark the 50th anniversary of its 1973 premiere on Broadway, the Axelrod Performing Arts Center will present the musical Raisin, starring Fredi Walker-Browne. See how to purchase tickets!
share