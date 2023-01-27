VIDEO: Bowen Yang Discusses His History With WICKED Ahead of His Role in the Film

Bowen Yang appeared on Late Night With Seth Meyers last night where he discussed his upcoming role as Pfannee in the film adaptation of Wicked! Yang talked about his history with the musical, and how he was "obsessed" with it when it first opened.

"The second time I ever came to New York, the first time I went into Manhattan, was 2005. Wicked had just come out, I was obsessed with it," he said. "I begged my parents to buy tickets, it was the hottest ticket in town, we couldn't get tickets."

"So I was like, 'Can we at least drive up to the Gershwin Theatre so I can press my face up against the glass?'" he joked.

Watch the full clip below!

After beginning rehearsals in early September 2022, the film began filming on December 7, 2022. The cast includes Ethan Slater as Boq, Ariana Grande as Glinda, Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, alongside Michelle Yeoh as Madame Morrible Jeff Goldblum as The Wizard, Keala Settle as Miss Coddle, Aaron Teoh as Avaric, Michael Carmichael as Nikidik, Bronwyn James as ShenShen, and Marissa Bode as Nessarose.

The film will be released in two parts, the first being released during the 2024 holiday season and the next part being released the year after. The film began rehearsals in the U.K. in September.



