VIDEO: Bobby Cannavale Talks MEDEA, Injuring Himself on Stage, & More on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Bobby Cannavale was a guest on Monday night's episode of LATE NIGHT WITH Seth Meyers to talk about his new off-Broadway play, Medea. During the interview, he talks about working with his partner, Rose Byrne, injuring himself on stage and lying on his resume.

Host Seth Meyers asked Cannavale if it's harder or easier to do an intense play about relationships with somebody that you share life with, Cannavale replied, "You know what? The truth is, I'm a huge fan of Rose's. And this is one of the great roles in the history of the theatre. And there aren't that many great roles, really, for women. And so I was really very honored to be asked to do it with her. And I've got the best seat in the house every night."

Later, Meyers brought up Cannavale's history of getting hurt on stage, and Cannavale told him, "It's like a contact sport for me. Yeah, I've gotten hurt. I've had more surgeries from acting."

Simon Stone's Medea is in previews beginning January 12 in the Harvey Theater. The production will star Emmy and Golden Globe nominee Rose Byrne (Damages, Bridesmaids, Get Him to the Greek, You Can't Take It with You) and two-time Emmy winner and Tony nominee Bobby Cannavale (Mauritius, The Motherf-er with the Hat). Produced by BAM, Internationaal Theater Amsterdam, and David Lan, it comes to BAM in its US premiere.

Originally staged by Internationaal Theater Amsterdam (formerly Toneelgroep Amsterdam) in 2014, Medea was presented at London's Barbican in 2019, where The Guardian called it "funny, clever and harrowing in equal measure"

Photo Credit: Lloyd Bishop/NBC

