VIDEO: Black Broadway Performers Express Themselves in New Music Video 'Dream Like New York'

Black Broadway performers have unveiled their artistry in a new music video, Dream Like New York.

Conceived and directed by Tavia Riveé (Motown), the nostalgic piece began as a passion project.

"It started out as a love letter to NY, to Broadway, and the heartache we face as artists as we desperately seek a space for expression in this difficult season of seclusion," Riveé stated on her Instagram page. "But as we stand in the center of a revolution, it is not lost on me that I was able to create this piece solely utilizing the same black bodies our industry doesn't always appreciate."

The short video, set to Tyrone Wells' "Dream Like New York," features some of NYC's iconic landmarks with choreography and performances by Broadway dancers including, Justin S. Bryant (Hamilton), Karissa Harris (Dreamgirls), Olivier Medus (Metropolitan Opera's Porgy & Bess), Diana Vaden (Tootsie) and Ricardo Zayas (Head Over Heels, Hamilton).

