VIDEO: Billy Gardell Talks About How His Drama Teacher Changed His Life on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW
The teacher pushed him to follow his dreams in entertainment.
"Bob Hearts Abishola" star Billy Gardell joins this The Kelly Clarkson Show's "Best In Class Hour" to share a heartfelt story about a drama teacher who pushed him to follow his dreams in entertainment, and he explains how it deeply impacted his career in comedy today. Tune in for more with Billy.
Gardell is best known for his role on the sitcom "Mike and Molly."
Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!
The Kelly Clarkson Show is the uplifting daytime destination for humor, heart, and connection featuring Emmy-winning talk show host, Grammy-winning artist and America's original idol, Kelly Clarkson.
