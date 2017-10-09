VIDEO: Betty Buckley Sings From STORY SONGS 2 at Joe's Pub!

On the heels of her nationally-acclaimed album, Story Songs, Betty Buckley returns to Joe's Pub with her band and another new collection of songs, Story Songs #2 (October 12-15), from the worlds of Rock, Pop, The American Songbook and The Musical Theater.

The show includes songs from Joni Mitchell, Lisa Loeb, Stephen Sondheim are featured, with new pieces from T Bone Burnett, Jason Robert Brown and Joe Iconis. Her ensemble of musicians is headed by multi Grammy nominated pianist/arranger, Christian Jacob; virtuoso guitarist, Oz Noy; with Tony Marino on bass; and Dan Rieser on drums. For tickets, visit: https://joespub.publictheater.org

Ahead of her Joe's Pub return, Buckley previewed songs from the show and answered questions from fans with the New York Times. Watch the live video below!



Betty Buckley, in an award-winning career that has encompassed TV, film, stage and concert work around the globe, is probably best known as one of theater's most respected and legendary leading ladies. She won a Tony Award for her performance as Grizabella, the Glamour Cat, in Andrew Lloyd Webber's Cats. Buckley received her second Tony Award nomination for Best Actress in a musical for her performance as Hesione in Triumph of Love, and an Olivier Award nomination for her critically-acclaimed interpretation of Norma Desmond in the London production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard, which she repeated to more rave reviews on Broadway. She is a 2012 Theatre Hall of Fame inductee.

Her other Broadway credits include 1776, Pippin, Song and Dance, The Mystery of Edwin Drood, and Carrie. Off-Broadway credits include the world premiere of Horton Foote's The Old Friends for which she received a Drama Desk Nomination in 2014, White's Lies, Lincoln Center's Elegies, the original NYSF production of Edwin Drood, The Eros Trilogy, Juno's Swans and Getting My Act Together and Taking it on the Road. Regional credits include The Perfectionist, Gypsy, The Threepenny Opera, Camino Real, Buffalo Gal, Arsenic and Old Lace, The Old Friends at Houston's Alley Theatre and Grey Gardens at the Bay Street Theatre in Sag Harbor, NY and The Ahmanson Theater in Los Angeles. In London she starred in Promises, Promisesfor which she was nominated for an Evening Standard Award and in 2013 the British premiere of Dear World.

