VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Talks FUNNY GIRL on GOOD MORNING AMERICA

Beanie Feldstein sat down on Good Morning America this morning to discuss taking on the iconic role of Fanny Brice in the first Broadway revival of Funny Girl.

Feldstein reveals if she would want to know if Barbra Streisand is in the audience, how she makes the role her own, and more.

"I knew from the beginning, the second I got this audition, that it was my job to approach this like it was brand new," Feldstein stated.

Watch the complete interview below! Feldstein and the cast of Funny Girl will perform on Good Morning America next month.

Funny Girl is now in previews at the August Wilson theatre with an official opening night on April 24.

Beanie Feldstein is joined by Ramin Karimloo, Jeff Award winner Jared Grimes, and five-time Emmy Award winner Jane Lynch, Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld, Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler, Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker, Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh, Martin Moran as Tom Keeney, and Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby.

With music by Jule Styne, lyrics by Bob Merrill and book by Isobel Lennart, Funny Girl was a Broadway smash which skyrocketed Barbra Streisand to stardom. The show follows Fanny Brice, who rose from the Lower East Side of New York to become one of Broadway's biggest stars under producer Florenz Ziegfeld. While she was cheered onstage as a great comedienne, offstage she faced a doomed relationship with the man she loved. The score features now-classic songs such as "People", "You Are Woman, I Am Man" and "Don't Rain on My Parade."