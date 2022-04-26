VIDEO: Beanie Feldstein Reveals Her 'Dream Role Goals' to COLBERT

Fresh off the opening night of Funny Girl, Beanie Feldstein appeared on the most recent episode of Stephen Colbert's "Dream Role Goals," revealing which musical theatre roles she wants to tackle next.

"Now that I've been lucky enough to be doing Fanny Brice, the next one would definitely be Tevye in Fiddler on the Roof," Feldstein joked. "I've done Fiddler a lot in my life at community theaters. I've played one of the daughters, I played Yente, the matchmaker, when I was eight years old. But I've always had my eyes set on Tevye."

Feldstein also revealed which of her non-musical projects she would want to bring to the stage, stating that she would like to see a musical adaption of Booksmart, the 2019 film she starred in alongside Dear Evan Hansen star Kaitlyn Dever.

"We're all really pretty certain that Booksmart would make an amazing musical because there's so many opportunities for great, show-stopping numbers and you're kind of going on a journey to the different parties," Feldstein shared.

Feldstein also touched on her favorite musicals, noting her affinity for Stephen Sondheim's work, which she is currently bringing to the big screen in a film adaption of Merrily We Roll Along.

Watch the new episode of "Dream Role Goals" here: