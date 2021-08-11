VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Talks New Album 'Release Me 2' and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW

Barbra Streisand appeared as a guest on last night's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. In her interview, the legendary performer talked about her new album, Release Me 2, and more!

Check out the full interview below!

Barbra Streisand's Release Me 2 is available now. This new collection of ten previously unreleased studio performances, recorded over the course of Barbra's astounding career, is available through Columbia Records and Legacy Recordings, a division of Sony Music Entertainment.

Release Me 2 is available as a digital album as well as a CD digipak with a 32-page booklet--featuring liner notes by Barbra Streisand and Jay Landers, the album's executive producers. Several collectible 12" vinyl editions, art directed by Barbra Streisand, will be available in a variety of color packages, color vinyl pressings, and a special picture disc. Barbra Streisand's Release Me 2 available HERE

For the ultimate Barbra fan, Release Me 2 Collector Box Sets are available through The Thread Shop, Sony Music Entertainment's merchandising division. With three different amazing sets to select from and collect, each offers specially curated album inspired items, as well as a physical copy of Release Me 2. The Box Sets are available for pre-order now at Barbra's official store, barbrastreisandshop.com.

Widely recognized as an icon in multiple entertainment fields, Barbra Streisand has attained unprecedented achievements as a recording artist, actor, director, producer, screenwriter, author, songwriter and concert performer. Streisand has been awarded two Oscars, five Emmys, ten Grammys including the Legend Award and the Lifetime Achievement Award, a Tony Award, eleven Golden Globes including the Cecil B. DeMille Award, three Peabodys, and the Director's Guild Award for her concert special -- the only artist to receive honors in all of those areas.

In addition, Streisand has also received the American Film Institute's Lifetime Achievement Award and the Kennedy Center Honor. She also received the National Medal of Arts from President Clinton, the Presidential Medal of Freedom from President Obama, and France's Légion d'Honneur.

She is the first woman to direct, produce, write, and star in a major motion picture, the first woman composer to receive an Academy Award, the only recording artist who has achieved #1 albums in six consecutive decades, and the first woman to receive a Golden Globe Award for Best Director.

A woman of action, Streisand is a devoted philanthropist who works tirelessly to fight for what she believes in. She founded The Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai and co-founded the Women's Heart Alliance, helping to raise awareness and push for more research into women's heart disease, the leading cause of death among women. Through the Streisand Foundation, which she established in 1986, she has fought for progressive ideas. She has been a leading environmental activist funding some of the earliest climate change research. She has long been a staunch supporter of racial equality, women's rights, civil rights, and the very urgent need to protect voters' rights.