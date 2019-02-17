VIDEO: Barbra Streisand Delivers the Keynote at the UCLA Anderson's Women's Leadership Summit

BARBRA STREISAND
Feb. 17, 2019  

UCLA Anderson's Women's Business Connection recently presented Barbra Streisand with the 2019 Velocity Award. The award recognizes Streisand's achievements in raising awareness of many of the most pressing issues of our day.

Streisand is the first recipient of this award, presented at UCLA Anderson's 7th annual Velocity women's summit. Watch her deliver the keynote at the Summit below!

Streisand recently released an album, Walls, on November 2. With the longest span of number one albums in history, Streisand has recorded 52 gold, 31 platinum and 13 multi-platinum albums in her career. She is the only woman to make the All-Time Top 10 Best Selling Artists list, an honor which includes fellow duet partners Elvis Presley and Billy Joel. Streisand also has the longest span of number one albums in history, just under 50 years. She made her Broadway debut in in 1962's I CAN GET IT FOR YOU WHOLESALE and returned to the Great White Way for 1964's FUNNY GIRL.

The best-selling female recording artist in history, Streisand partnered with some of Hollywood's biggest stars to sing Broadway classics her latest album "Encore". Following the release of her 2014 record-breaking "Partners," "ENCORE: Movie Partners Sing Broadway" is Streisand's third and long-awaited Broadway album. Streisand released "The Broadway Album" and "Back to Broadway" in 1985 and 1993, respectfully, both of which went multi-platinum.

