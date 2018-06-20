BC/EFA
VIDEO: BROADWAY BARES: GAME NIGHT Conjures Up Thrills with 'Ouija'

Jun. 20, 2018  

Broadway's hottest dancers and two explosively responsive audiences came together for a fierce and steamy evening of fun and sensational striptease at Broadway Bares: Game Night, this year's record-breaking edition of the annual spectacular. Get a peek at Spencer Clark in Ouija below!

Produced by and benefiting Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS, Broadway Bares: Game Night raised $1,875,090 with two standing-room-only performances on Sunday, June 17, 2018, at New York City's Hammerstein Ballroom.

Stripathon, the online fundraiser led by the show's cast and crew, raised a record-shattering $953,153, marking the third year in a row that Stripathon was the single largest contributor to the grand total.

This year's Broadway Bares gave your ordinary game night a tantalizing twist with unparalleled striptease production numbers inspired by beloved board games, video games and arcade games.

Photo Credit: Evan Zimmerman

