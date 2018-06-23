VIDEO: BE MORE CHIL's Joe Iconis Composes New York Lottery Musical Advertisement

The New York Lottery and McCann New York have teamed up to create a new ad showing that the odds of falling in love with a stranger on the street are even smaller than winning the lotto.

The commercial, composed by Be More Chill's Joe Iconis, shows a young couple who meet crossing the street. They proceed to sing a romantic song about how great they are for each other before realizing they just don't have much in common.

The ad concludes with the pair saying they should just play the New York lottery's Take 5, as the odds of winning that are much higher than falling in love with a stranger on the street.

Be More Chill, the original musical with music and lyrics by Joe Iconis (NBC's "Smash", The Black Suits, Broadway Bounty Hunter) and a book by Joe Tracz (The Lightning Thief, Netflix's "Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events") will have its long anticipated New York premiere production this summer. Stephen Brackett directs and Chase Brockchoreographs the limited 9-week, off-Broadway engagement July 26 - September 23 at The Irene Diamond Stage at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street, NYC).

Tickets are now on sale at TicketCentral.com, (212) 279-4200.

Based on the cult sensation novel by Ned Vizzini, Be More Chill is the story of Jeremy Heere, your average, nothing-special teenager at Middleborough High in nothing-special New Jersey. That is, until the day he finds out about "The Squip." Thus begins a journey that pits Jeremy's desire to be popular against his struggle to remain true to his authentic self. Be More Chill is an honest, edgy, super-hilarious look at coming of age in the digital age, set to some of the most exciting songs in contemporary musical theater. This original musical comedy looks at modern issues like depression, bullying, and anxiety through the lens of sci-fi films of the 50s, horror flicks of the 80s, and teen movies of the 90s. Little Shop of Horrors meets The Breakfast Club in this celebration of outcasts, teenaged or otherwise.

The New York premiere production of Be More Chill features cast members from the 2015 Two River Theater production and original cast recording including Gerard Canonico (Spring Awakening, Groundhog Day) as Rich, Katlyn Carlson(Dirty Dancing, The Unavoidable Disappearance of Tom Durnin) as Chloe,Stephanie Hsu(SpongeBob SquarePants) as Christine, Lauren Marcus (The Humans at St. Louis Rep, Company at Barrington Stage) as Brooke, and George Salazar (tick tick BOOM!, Godspell, The Lightning Thief) as Michael; as well as Will Roland (Dear Evan Hansen, The Black Suits) as Jeremy, Jason Tam (NBC's "Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert," KPOP) as The Squip and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Freaky Friday, Benny and Joon, Bloodsong of Love) as Jeremy's Dad/Mr. Reyes.

For more information, visit www.BeMoreChillMusical.com.

