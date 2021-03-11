VIDEO: Audra McDonald Reflects on a Year Without Broadway on LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS

Audra McDonald discusses a year without Broadway, gushes about the star-studded cast of The Good Fight and shares her experience meeting Aretha Franklin.

Watch the clip from "Late Night With Seth Meyers" below!

Audra McDonald, recently starred on-Broadway with Michael Shannon in the revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune, holds the record for more Tony Best Performance wins than any other actor in history, and is the only person to win all four acting categories.

She became a three-time Tony Award winner by the age of 28 for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, and Ragtime, placing her alongside Shirley Booth, Gwen Verdon and Zero Mostel by accomplishing this feat within five years. She won her fourth in 2004 for her role in A Raisin in the Sun, a role she reprised for a 2008 television adaptation, earning her a second Emmy Award nomination. Her fifth Tony Award came for the 2012 revival of Porgy and Bess.

