VIDEO: Ashley Park Joins in R&H Goes Pop with 'Do-Re-Me'

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization today released the sixth music video in their YouTube Series, "R&H Goes Pop!" The video features Ashley Park (Mean Girls, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I), putting a contemporary spin on the classic tune "Do-Re-Mi" from The Sound of Music. The video features music direction by Meg Zervoulis, arrangements by Enrico de Trizio, Meg Zervoulis, and Ashley Park, and music and sound design by Enrico de Trizio.

This new sound and modern pop dance twist version of "Do-Re-Me" is inspired by her past roles both on and off-Broadway.The video features dancing from Park as well as her backup dancers and Mean Girls co-stars Ben Cook, Kevin Csolak, DeMarius R. Copes, and Nikhil Saboo. Cook and Csolak are also slated to appear in Steven Speilberg's 2020 remake of West Side Story.

"The question we have to always ask, whether we're covering the song or reviving one of the Rodgers & Hammerstein musicals, is why are we telling this story now, why are we singing this song now, what is the context of it?" said Ashley Park. "For me doing just a music video with fun dancing and a fun background wasn't going to be a fulfilling cover of the song for me. Even though it's sexy and fun and is definitely a bop, I really wanted there to be a point to the music video and for women especially to feel empowered."

Ashley Park is best known for originating the role of Gretchen Wieners in the Tony nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls, for which she received Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle, and Tony Award nominations. Her additional Broadway credits include Tuptim in the 2015 revival of Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I on Broadway and MwE in KPOP the musical off-Broadway. Her television credits include featured roles in the hit Netflix miniseries "Tales of The City" and "Nightcap."

The YouTube series "R&H Goes Pop!" launched in January of 2019 with the premiere of a music video featuring Jeremy Jordan (Newsies) singing "Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'" with arrangements created by Jordan and Benjamin Rauhala. The series continued with a video from Laura Osnes and Jeremy Jordan performing "The Next Ten Minutes Ago" - a mashup of "Ten Minutes Ago" from Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella and "The Next Ten Minutes" from Jason Robert Brown's The Last Five Years with arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala and Kurt Crowley. March's video featured Matt Doyle and Jelani Alladin, performing a stirring duet of "We Kiss In A Shadow" from the classic musical, Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I, featuring music direction and arrangements by Will Van Dyke. Derek Klena performed a stirring rendition of "Younger Than Springtime" from Rodgers & Hammerstein's South Pacific, featuring arrangements by Benjamin Rauhala. Most recently, Mean Girl's Kyle Selig performed "The Sweetest Sounds" from the 1962 Richard Rodgers musical, No Strings, featuring music direction and arrangements by Jacob Fjeldheim.





