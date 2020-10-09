VIDEO: Armie Hammer Talks About His Broadway Show 'The Minutes'

James Corden connects with Armie Hammer who recalls the experience of his Broadway show.

James Corden connects with Armie Hammer who recalls the experience of his Broadway show, "The Minutes," shutting down due to COVID-19. And James asks Armie about his choice to go with a mohawk and handlebar mustache before Armie talks about being in London to make "Rebecca" where he got familiar with the pubs.

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show" below!

