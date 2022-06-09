VIDEO: Ariana DeBose on Hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards

Click Here for More Articles on 2022 AWARDS SEASON

BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge sat down with Ariana DeBose to discuss hosting the 75th Annual Tony Awards this Sunday, June 12.

Fresh off her Academy Award-winning performance as Anita in West Side Story, DeBose will host the CBS telecast for the Tony Awards, which are set to air 8:00-11:00 PM, LIVE ET/5:00-8:00 PM, LIVE PT on the CBS Television Network, and streaming live and on demand on Paramount+.

DeBose discussed what audiences can expect from the performances, why she's "terrified" to host, and more.

"I can tell you, hosting is hard. And of course, because I feel like I have skin in the game. Broadway is where I began my career in the ensemble. That's so crazy to now be able to turn around and celebrate this moment," DeBose stated.

DeBose also spoke on her early Tony memories and what she remembers from her own Broadway debut. Watch the new interview below!

The CBS broadcast will be preceded by "The Tony Awards: Act One," which will kick off the evening with an hour of exclusive content streaming live on Paramount+* from 7:00-8:00 PM, ET/4:00-5:00 PM, PT, hosted by Emmy Award-winners Darren Criss and Julianne Hough.

For more information on tickets to the 75th Annual Tony Awards please visit: www.TonyAwards.com/tickets.

Watch the interview here: