VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Celebrates Pride: 'I Made a Decision Early On to Be Open About Everything'

"I work on a platform that allows me to make my work very personal. I can use that platform and my artistry to celebrate my pride- pride in who I am and what I stand for."

This June, 2018 Tony nominee Ariana DeBose is celebrating Pride with Logo, chatting about how she tries to create an inclusive space for her fanbase. Watch the full interview below!

DeBose recently wrapped up her run as Jane in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale directed by Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro. Her other credits include Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of The Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You