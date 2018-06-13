VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Celebrates Pride: 'I Made a Decision Early On to Be Open About Everything'

Jun. 13, 2018  

"I work on a platform that allows me to make my work very personal. I can use that platform and my artistry to celebrate my pride- pride in who I am and what I stand for."

This June, 2018 Tony nominee Ariana DeBose is celebrating Pride with Logo, chatting about how she tries to create an inclusive space for her fanbase. Watch the full interview below!

DeBose recently wrapped up her run as Jane in Chazz Palminteri's A Bronx Tale directed by Jerry Zaks and Robert De Niro. Her other credits include Hamilton (Off-Broadway and original Broadway cast), Leading Player in the Tony Winning revival of Pippin, Mary Wilson of The Supremes (Diana Ross cover) in Motown, Nautica in Andy Blankenbuehler's Bring It On the Musical and Sondheim's Company with the NY Philharmonic. Her TV credits include: "Blue Bloods" (CBS), "The Breaks" (VH1), "SYTYCD" top 20 season 6 (Fox) & "OLTL" Star Crossed Lovers Series.

VIDEO: Ariana DeBose Celebrates Pride: 'I Made a Decision Early On to Be Open About Everything'
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles Open the Tonys Celebrating the Nominees Who Won't Win
  • VIDEO: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANT's Foley Artist Mike Dobson Entertained the Tony Awards Crowd
  • VIDEO: Jim Parsons of THE BOYS IN THE BAND Talks Breaking His Foot During Curtain Call and More on The Tonight Show
  • VIDEO: CAROUSEL's Lindsay Mendez Tearfully Accepts Tony Award Encouraging Others to be their True Selves
  • VIDEO: Chita Rivera Accepts her Lifetime Achievement Tony Award Saying 'Theatre is Life'
  • VIDEO: Age is Just a Number! First Look at the Cast of HALF TIME in Action

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       