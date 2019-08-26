VIDEO: Apple TV Releases Trailer for DICKINSON Starring Hailee Steinfeld andÂ Jane Krakowski

Apple TV has released the first trailer for Dickinson, a half-hour comedy series starring Oscar® nominee Hailee Steinfeld and Jane Krakowski.

Created by Alena Smith, Dickinson audaciously explores the constraints of society, gender, and family from the perspective of rebellious young poet Emily Dickinson.

Watch the trailer below!

Dickinson is coming this fall to the Apple TV app with an Apple TV+ subscription.

Jane Krakowski is most commonly known for her role as Jenna Maroney on NBC's Emmy Award-winning "30 Rock". Krakowski was honored with four Emmy nominations for her work on the show, as well as a collective 2009 Screen Actors Guild Award for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series, along with additional nominations in that category in 2013 and 2014. Most recently, Jane reteamed with her "30 Rock" collaborators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock for "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt" for Netflix.

Jane received the 2003 Tony Award for her portrayal of Carla in the Broadway musical Nine, opposite Antonio Banderas. Her performance in Nine also earned her a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award. She earned her first Tony nomination for her work in the original Broadway production of Grand Hotel. Other Broadway credits include Company, Once Upon a Mattress, Tartuffe, and Starlight Express. Krakowski won an Olivier Award while starring in Guys and Dolls with Ewan McGregor in London's West End. She also starred in the Encores! revival of Damn Yankees opposite Sean Hayes.





