VIDEO: Antonio Banderas Teaches Conan Choreography From A CHORUS LINE

Oscar nominee Antonio Banderas was a guest on Monday night's episode of Conan. During the interview, he spoke about the theater he bought in his hometown of Malaga, Spain. Banderas told Conan about how the theater opened with a production of A Chorus Line, where he played Zach. Banderas even sshowed Conan some of his dance moves from the production!

Banderas co-directed the production of A Chorus Line with actress Baayork Lee , who participated in the original Broadway production.

The cast included Angie Alcázar (Bebe), Kristina Alonso (Sheila), Albert Bolea (Bobby), Aaron Cobos (Mike), Anna Coll (Maggie), Fran Del Pino (Don), Daniel Délyon (Richie), Alberto Escobar (Larry), Roberto Facchin (Mark), Diana Girbau (Kristine), Cassandra Hlong (Connie), Fran Moreno (Paul), Beatriz Mur (Val), Ivo Pareja-Obregón (Greg), Pablo Puyol (Al), Estibalitz Ruiz (Diana), Lorena Santiago(Judy), Sarah Schielke (Cassie), Miguel Angel Belotto (Roy), Juan Jose Marco (Frank), Fernando Mariano (Butch), Graciela Monterde (Vicki), Lucrecia Petraglia (Lois), Zuhaitz San Buenaventura (Tom) and Aída Sanchez (Tricia). The swings are Lucia Castro and Marcela Nava.

A CHORUS LINE is the musical by Michael Bennet, James Kirkwood Jr, Nicolas Dante, Edward Kleban and Marvin Hamlisch, and is re-created in Spain by Baayork Lee, a member of the show's original cast and director of the last Broadway revival.





