VIDEO: Anthony Ramos Talks About His Weirdest HAMILTON Fan Experience

Anthony Ramos tells Kelly Clarkson about a “Hamilton” fan's strange request to sign a body part.

Ramos made his Broadway debut in Hamilton in 2015.



In addition to his stage roles, Ramos has co-starred in the police brutality drama "Monsters and Men" as well as "A Star Is Born" alongside Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper. He can be seen next in Legendary's "Godzilla: King of Monsters." He also stars in the Netflix series "She's Gotta Have It."



Ramos will lead the cast of the upcoming In The Heights film as Usnavi.

