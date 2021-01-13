VIDEO: Annaleigh Ashford Talks About Her Move to L.A. on THE LATE LATE SHOW

James checks in with fellow Broadway alum Annaleigh Ashford who is currently starring on the CBS sitcom "B Positive" and the two chat about Annaleigh's recent move to LA, her lack of athletic prowess and why she may still owe Blockbuster a new copy of "All That Jazz."

Watch the clip from "The Late Late Show With James Corden" below.

Annaleigh Ashford is a Tony Award-winning actress perhaps best known for her work on television as Betty in SHOWTIME's critically acclaimed drama Masters of Sex, on Broadway as Lauren in Kinky Boots with Billy Porter, and most recently, as Dot in the revival of Stephen Sondheim's Sunday in the Park with George opposite Jake Gyllenhaal.

She won a Tony Award, a Drama Desk Award and an Outer Critics Circle Award for her performance as Essie Carmichael in the revival of You Can't Take It with You opposite James Earl Jones and Rose Byrne.

