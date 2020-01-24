VIDEO: Andy Karl and Orfeh Bring Their Show LEGALLY BOUND Back to Feinstein's/54 Below
Broadway power couple Andy Karl and Orfeh return to Feinstein's/54 Below this month with their hit show Legally Bound. The pair performed their first show of the four last night, January 23. Watch clips of a sampling of their songs in the videos below!
Andy and Orfeh are joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for the show, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.
For more information or to purchase tickets for any of their upcoming dates, visit https://54below.com/events/andy-karl-orfeh-legally-bound/.
Andy Karl and Orfeh met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, and later co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award).