VIDEO: Andy Karl and Orfeh Bring Their Show LEGALLY BOUND Back to Feinstein's/54 Below

Article Pixel Jan. 24, 2020  

Broadway power couple Andy Karl and Orfeh return to Feinstein's/54 Below this month with their hit show Legally Bound. The pair performed their first show of the four last night, January 23. Watch clips of a sampling of their songs in the videos below!

Andy and Orfeh are joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for the show, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

For more information or to purchase tickets for any of their upcoming dates, visit https://54below.com/events/andy-karl-orfeh-legally-bound/.

Andy Karl and Orfeh met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, and later co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award).

