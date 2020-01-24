VIDEO: Andy Karl and Orfeh Bring Their Show LEGALLY BOUND Back to Feinstein's/54 Below

Broadway power couple Andy Karl and Orfeh return to Feinstein's/54 Below this month with their hit show Legally Bound. The pair performed their first show of the four last night, January 23. Watch clips of a sampling of their songs in the videos below!

Andy and Orfeh are joined by musical director Steven Jamail and their band for the show, directed by Charles Randolph-Wright.

For more information or to purchase tickets for any of their upcoming dates, visit https://54below.com/events/andy-karl-orfeh-legally-bound/.

Andy Karl and Orfeh met while doing the Broadway production of Saturday Night Fever, and later co-starred in Legally Blonde, which garnered Orfeh a Tony nomination. Karl earned his own Tony nods for Rocky, On the Twentieth Century, and Groundhog Day (for which he received an Olivier Award).





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You