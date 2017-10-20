VIDEO: Andrew Rannells Challenges Will to a 'Kiss Off' on WILL & GRACE

Last night's episode of NBC's WILL & GRACE titled 'Grandpa Jack' featured Broadway's Jane Lynch (ANNIE), and Tony nominee Andrew Rannells (FALSETTOS, HAMILTON, BOOK OF MORMON). In the episode, Jack (Sean Hayes) and Will (Eric McCormack) are confronted with gay conversion therapy and when the competition gets heated, Will challenges the camp counselor (Rannells) to kiss off. Check out the clip below!

About the show: A decade after their unforgettable eight-season run, comedy's most fabulous foursome is back. Debra Messing, Eric McCormack, Sean Hayes and Megan Mullally reprise their infamous roles as Will, Grace, Jack and Karen in this exclusive 16-episode first season as well as a 13-episode second season.

The legendary James Burrows, director of every original "Will & Grace" episode, returns along with a slew of razor-sharp jabs and Dirty Martinis. Behold once again, from the minds of Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, TV's wittiest ensemble ever.

Related Articles