VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Shares More Entries From His Cadenza Challenge!

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Andrew Lloyd Webber has been busy watching submissions from his "Cadenza Challenge" where fans were invited to submit videos of them performing a cadenza, the virtuoso vocal passage at the end of "Think of Me," the iconic song from his global phenomenon The Phantom of The Opera.

A panel of judges includes eight-time BAFTA Award winning television host Graham Norton and Sierra Boggess, one of the most acclaimed and beloved actors to play the role of Christine Daae in both New York and London, who will select the winner who will get to perform their version of "Think of Me" (complete with cadenza) on stage at the very first return performance of The Phantom of the Opera on Broadway or in London's West End.

Check out more of the outstanding entries here!





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You