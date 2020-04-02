VIDEO: Andrew Lloyd Webber Plays 5 Variations of 'Get Lucky'

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

Andrew Lloyd Webber has posted a video of himself playing 5 variations of Get Lucky!

Check out the video below!

Andrew Lloyd Webber is the composer of The Likes of Us, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Jesus Christ Superstar, By Jeeves, Evita, Variations and Tell Me on a Sunday later combined as Song & Dance, Cats, Starlight Express, The Phantom of the Opera, Aspects of Love, Sunset Boulevard, Whistle Down the Wind, The Beautiful Game, The Woman in White and Love Never Dies.





