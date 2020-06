VIDEO: Alex Newell, Kara Lindsay, Isabelle McCalla, and More Perform 'The New World' From SONGS FOR A NEW WORLD

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

A group of stars have performed a new virtual cover of The New World from Jason Robert Brown's Songs For a New World.

The video was directed and conceived by Jimmy Larkin, and music directed and sound engineered by Jonathan Brenner.

Watch the video below!

Featured Singers (in order of appearance): Andrea Ross, Casey Garvin, Kolby Kindle, Nehal Joshi, Brandon Contreras, DeMarius R. Copes, Daniel Quadrino, Kevin Massey, Kara Lindsay, Tatiana Lofton, Aléna Watters, Talya Rae Groves, Isabelle McCalla, Liisi LaFontaine, Angela Birchett, Kerri George, Jeigh Madjus, Samantha Williams, Devin Lewis, Lagoona Bloo, Jan Sport, Rosé, Sarah Hamaty, Mili Diaz, Aury Krebs, Alex Newell, Morgan Smith, Steven Rada, Eddie Gutierrez, Brooke Singer, Aaron Alcaraz, Nikisha Williams, Elliott Litherland, Becca Andrews, Lexi Rabadi, Matthew Farcher, Brian Martin, Olivia Donalson, Tricia Whitlock, Courtney Rada, Emily Trumble, David Socolar

Featured Dancers (in order of appearance): Kamille Upshaw, Zachary Downer, Spencer Clark, Steven Blandino, Alexia Sky Colón, Naomi C. Walley, MiMi Scardulla, Penny Wildman, Nick Silverio, Kayla Brock, Tony D'Alelio, Chaz Wolcott

Youth Singers (by row): Taven Blanke, Audrey Cymone, Collin Jeffery, Sean W. Pope, Lily Jane Chachula, Eloise Vaynshtok, Bridget Bingham, Mitchell Berg, Nia Mulder

RANGE Singers (by row): Sydney Patrick, Mary Claire King, Erika Peterson, Angela Travino, Stephanie Jae Park, Chris Dwan, Ben Holtzman, Ross Baum, Clark Kinkade, Michael Linden

Musicians: Jonathan Brenner (Keys 1 and 2), Pete Averso (Bass), Brett Beiersdorfer (Drums and Percussion)

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You