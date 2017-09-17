VIDEO: Alec Baldwin Wins Emmy Award for Donald Trump Portrayal on SNL

Alec Baldwin has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a comedy for his portrayal of Donald Trump on NBC's SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE. Check out his acceptance speech below!

Baldwin most recently appeared on Broadway in 2013's ORPHANS. His other Broadway credits include A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE, SERIOUS MONEY and LOOT.

Since its inception in 1975, "SNL" has launched the careers of many of the brightest comedy performers of their generation. As The New York Times noted on the occasion of the show's Emmy-winning 25th Anniversary special in 1999, "In DEFIANCE of both time and show business convention, 'SNL' is still the most pervasive influence on THE ART OF comedy in contemporary culture." At the close of the century, "Saturday Night Live" placed seventh on Entertainment Weekly's list of the Top 100 Entertainers of the past fifty years.

The program has won 45 Emmy Awards and now holds the title for the most nominated television show in Emmy history with 187 nominations. "SNL" has been honored twice, in 1990 and 2009, with the prestigious George Foster Peabody Award and cited as "truly a national institution." "Saturday Night Live" was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame by the National Association of Broadcasters, and the show continues to garner the highest ratings of any late-night television program, entertaining millions each week.

