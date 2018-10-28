VIDEO: Alan Menken Visits Kennedy Center's LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS

At a recent performance of Little Shop of Horrors at the Kennedy Center, composer Alan Menken stopped by! He took to the stage to say a few words to the cast, and you can watch his whole speech in the video below.

The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts' production of Little Shop of Horrors played its final performance today, October 28. The show was helmed by director Mark Brokaw.

With book and lyrics by Academy Award® winner Howard Ashman and music by Academy Award® and Tony Award® winner Alan Menken, Little Shop of Horrors is a delicious sci-fi camp classic based on the 1960s cult horror film. Meek floral assistant Seymour Krelborn stumbles across a new breed of plant he names "Audrey II," after his co-worker crush. This foul-mouthed carnivore promises unending fame and fortune to Seymour as long as he keeps feeding it... blood.

The production starred Tony Award nominee Megan Hilty(Smash,Noises Off) as Audrey, Josh Radnor(How I Met Your Mother, Disgraced, The Babylon Line) as Seymour Krelborn, and Tony Award winner James Monroe Iglehart(Aladdin, Hamilton) as Audrey II. Tony Award nominee Lee Wilkof (Waitress, Kiss Me Kate), who played Seymour in the original 1982 production, returns to Little Shop of Horrors as Mr. Mushnik.

The cast also included Nick Cordero(A Bronx Tale, Bullets over Broadway) as Orin Scrivello, D.D.S., Amber Iman (Shuffle Along, the national tour of Hamilton) as Crystal, Amma Osei (Rock of Ages) as Ronnette, and Allison Semmes (Motown) as Chiffon. New to the creative team is two-time Emmy Award-nominated choreographer Spencer Liff (So You Think You Can Dance, Head Over Heels, Hedwig and the Angry Inch).

