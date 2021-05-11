VIDEO: Aaron Tveit Auditions For THE VOICE on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Click Here for More Articles on SCHMIGADOON!

While "Schmigadoon!" star Aaron Tveit worked his way to Broadway stardom, he missed his opportunity to audition for "American Idol."

Instead, Kelly gives him a chance to audition for "The Voice" right on her show, and spoiler alert, she hits her button.

Watch the clip from "The Kelly Clarkson Show" below!

Aaron Tveit was starring in in Moulin Rouge! the Musical on Broadway before the shutdown. Tveit's other Broadway credits include: Catch Me If You Can, Next to Normal, Wicked, Hair­spray. Other stage credits include: Assassins (West End), Rent (Hollywood Bowl). TV: "Graceland" (USA), "BrainDead" (CBS), "Grease Live!" (FOX), "The Code," "The Good Fight," "Gossip Girl." Film: Enjolras in the Oscar-winning Les Mi­sérables, Out of Blue (TIFF), Created Equal, Undrafted, Better Off Single, Big Sky, Howl, and others.

He has performed at Webster Hall, Irving Plaza, LCT American Songbook. Tours: Paramount N.Y., House of Blues, Boston, San Diego; The Belasco: L.A.; Barns at Wolf Trap: DC; The Vets: RI, San Francisco, Las Vegas, Philly. Recordings: Live Album: "The Radio in My Head."

