VIDEO: AMELIE London Cast Recording Will Be Released June 5; Listen to 'Stay' Now!

The Original London Cast Recording of Amelie will be released on June 5!

Get a preview of the album with the song 'Stay' below!

Pre-save the album here: https://found.ee/amelie-mus

Amélie is the story of an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her mind. She secretly improvises small but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie realises that to find her own contentment she'll have to risk everything and say what's in her heart.

Amélie's Original London Cast Recording features the West End cast of 13 actor-musicians: Olivier Award nominee Audrey Brisson, Sophie Crawford, Faoileann Cunningham, Rachel Dawson, Oliver, Chris Jared, Caolan McCarthy, Samuel Morgan-Grahame, Emma Jane Morton, Kate Robson-Stuart, Josh Sneesby, Jez Unwin, and Johnson Willis.

Music by Daniel Messé, lyrics by Nathan Tysen and Messé, and book by Craig Lucas.

The London premiere of Amélie was directed by Michael Fentiman. Music supervision, arrangements, and orchestrations by Oliver Award nominee Barnaby Race, with music direction and additional orchestrations by Samuel Wilson, and sound design by Tom Marshall.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You