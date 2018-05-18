VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 7- Tina Fey Graces the Tony Stage

May. 18, 2018  

On Day 7, we celebrate a nominee for Best Book of a Musical, the inimitable comedy legend Tina Fey!

Best known as the mind being 30 Rock, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and her iconic SNL personas, Tina Fey's career shows no sign of slowing down. The actress/comedian has received nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and seven Writers Guild of America Awards.

In 2008, the Associated Press gave Fey the AP Entertainer of the Year award for her Sarah Palin impression on SNL. In 2010, Fey was awarded THE Mark Twain PRIZE for American Humor, becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

Before Tina heads to the 2018 ceremony, check out her gracing the 2017 Tony Awards stage to present Best Leading Actor in a Play.

VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 7- Tina Fey Graces the Tony Stage
Click Here to Watch the Video!play

Related Articles


16 DAYS TO GO - CLICK HERE TO VOTE NOW!
LIVE: SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS or MEAN GIRLS for Best Musical...


More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Alex Boniello and Taylor Trensch Sing 'Disappear' From DEAR EVAN HANSEN
  • VIDEO: Nathan Lane Talks ANGELS IN AMERICA and Tony Award Dos and Don'ts
  • VIDEO: Glenda Jackson of THREE TALL WOMEN Talks Moving From Acting to Politics
  • VIDEO: FOX Shares Trailer for New Series PROVEN INNOCENT Starring Brian d'Arcy James & Nikki M. James
  • VIDEO: Tina Fey Talks MEAN GIRLS, Reads a Letter to Her Future Self, and More on THE TONIGHT SHOW
  • VIDEO: Grab Your Grandma and Enter Paper Mill Playhouse's 'Generations' Contest to Win Tickets to HALF TIME, Season Subscription

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       