VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony! Day 7- Tina Fey Graces the Tony Stage

On Day 7, we celebrate a nominee for Best Book of a Musical, the inimitable comedy legend Tina Fey!

Best known as the mind being 30 Rock, The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and her iconic SNL personas, Tina Fey's career shows no sign of slowing down. The actress/comedian has received nine Primetime Emmy Awards, three Golden Globe Awards, five Screen Actors Guild Awards, and seven Writers Guild of America Awards.

In 2008, the Associated Press gave Fey the AP Entertainer of the Year award for her Sarah Palin impression on SNL. In 2010, Fey was awarded THE Mark Twain PRIZE for American Humor, becoming the youngest-ever recipient of the award.

Before Tina heads to the 2018 ceremony, check out her gracing the 2017 Tony Awards stage to present Best Leading Actor in a Play.

