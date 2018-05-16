VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 4: Bartlett Sher Takes Home A Tony for SOUTH PACIFIC!

Click Here for More Articles on MY FAIR LADY REVIVAL

On Day 4 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate a Best Direction of a Musical nominee, My Fair Lady director, Bartlett Sher!

Bartlett Sher is Resident Director of Lincoln Center Theater, where his productions include J.T. Rogers' Oslo (Tony nomination), Rodgers & Hammerstein's The King and I (Tony nomination), Golden Boy (Tony nomination), Blood & Gifts, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Joe Turner's Come and Gone (Tony nomination), South Pacific (Tony, Drama Desk, and Outer Critics Circle awards), Awake and Sing! (Tony nomination), and The Light in the Piazza (Tony nomination).

He directed the recent Broadway productions of Fiddler on the Roof and The Bridges of Madison County (also Williamstown Theatre Festival), as well as New York productions of Prayer for My Enemy and The Butterfly Collection (Playwrights Horizons); Cymbeline (Callaway Award, co-produced with the RSC); Waste (Best Play Obie Award); and Don Juan and Pericles (Theatre for a New Audience).

While Artistic Director of Seattle's Intiman Theatre from 2000 -2009, he directed 20 productions including works by Shakespeare, Chekhov, Ibsen, Shaw, Wilder, Goldoni, and Kushner, among others. Opera: Romeo et Juliet, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, Les Contes d'Hoffmann, Le Comte Ory, L'Elisir d'Amore, Two Boys, Otello (Metropolitan Opera); Faust (Baden Baden); Romeo et Juliette (Salzburg Festival and La Scala); Mourning Becomes Electra (Seattle Opera and New York City Opera), Two Boys (ENO).

Check out Bart taking home a Tony for his ravishing revival of South Pacific below!

Related Articles