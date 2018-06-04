VIDEO: 30 Days of Tony, Day 24- Robert Lopez Nabs A Divine Tony Win for BOOK OF MORMON

On Day 24 of 30 Days of Tony, we celebrate an iconic artist, who has more than a few previous wins up his sleeve and recently become the first person in history to win a double EGOT, Robert Lopez, who is nominated this year with his wife and songwriting partner, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for the score of Frozen.

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez are the Oscar and Grammy-winning, married songwriting team behind the Disney animated film, Frozen. Their Academy Award-winning song "Remember Me" is featured in Pixar's Coco, and their stage adaptation of Frozen is currently running on Broadway.

Robert co-conceived and co-wrote the smash-hit musicals Avenue Q and The Book of Mormon, both earning him Tony Awards. Kristen's show In Transit, made history as the first all a cappella musical to run on Broadway, after earning recognition at the Drama Desk, Drama League and Lucille Lortel awards for its Off-Broadway run.

Lopez and Anderson-Lopez have written for television, film and stage, including Finding Nemo: The Musical, songs for The Wonder Pets (two Emmy Award wins) and the Winnie the Pooh animated film. Their original musical, Up Here, premiered at the La Jolla Playhouse. Lopez and Anderson-Lopez both serve on the Dramatist Guild Council. Graduates of Yale University and Williams College, respectively, they now reside in Brooklyn with their two daughters.

Check out one half of the Lopez dream team, Robert, picking up a Tony win for the book of Book of Mormon, alongside co-writers Trey Parker and Matt Stone!

