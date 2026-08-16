RAGTIME Plays Final Broadway Performance

Today, August 16, 2026, Broadway says goodbye to Lincoln Center Theater's Broadway revival of Ragtime, which concludes its limited engagement at the Vivian Beaumont Theatre, following 21 previews and 348 regular performances. The theatre will soon be home to A Few Good Men, which begins performances on October 8.

It's not uncommon for shows to close at this time of year. Learn more about when and why Broadway shows close when they do.

Originally scheduled as a 14-week engagement that began last September, Ragtime currently stars Tony Award winner Joshua Henry, Tony Award winner Caissie Levy, Tony Award winner Brandon Uranowitz, Nichelle Lewis, Nicholas Barrón, Matthew Scott, Julie Benko, John Clay III, Rodd Cyrus, Marina Kondo, Jackson Parker Gill, Ellie May Sennett, and Aerina DeBoer. They are joined by Lauren Blackman, Allison Blackwell, Briana Carlson-Goodman, Grayson Chapman, Ben Cherry, Eean Sherrod Cochran, Billy Cohen, Kerry Conte, Rheaume Crenshaw, Ellie Fishman, Jason Forbach, Nick Gaswirth, Ta’Nika Gibson, Olivia Hernandez, David Jennings, Alijah Joseph, Brandon LaVar, Kameron Lyons, Morgan Marcell, Jenny Mollet, Tom Nelis, Kent Overshown, Jake Pedersen, Destinee Rea, Deandre Sevon, Allysa Shorte, Keenan D. Washington, Jacob Keith Watson, and Alan Wiggins.

Directed by Kewsong Lee Artistic Director Lear deBessonet, Ragtime recently won four Tony Awards including Best Revival of a Musical, Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role in a Musical (Joshua Henry), Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role in a Musical (Caissie Levy), and Best Sound Design of a Musical (Kai Harada); five Drama Desk Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Joshua Henry) Outstanding Lead Performer in a Musical (Caissie Levy), Outstanding Featured Performer in a Musical (Ben Levi Ross), Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet); five Outer Critics Circle Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Lead Performer in a Broadway Musical (Joshua Henry), Outstanding Featured Performer in a Broadway Musical (Ben Levi Ross), Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet), Outstanding Video/Projection Design (59 Studio); as well as three Drama League Awards including Outstanding Revival of a Musical, Outstanding Direction of a Musical (Lear deBessonet), and Distinguished Performance (Joshua Henry). Caissie Levy also received Distinguished Achievement in Musical Theater Award at the 2026 ceremony.

Featuring a Tony Award-winning score by Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, Tony Award-winning book by Terrence McNally, and Tony Award-winning orchestrations by William David Brohn, Ragtime weaves fictional narratives with real historical figures and events, creating a rich tapestry that blurs the line between personal struggle and national identity, making history feel both intimate and epic.

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