Usher Wants to Write a Broadway Musical

Music superstar Usher has already conquered Broadway, but in a recent interview with USA Today, he revealed that he'd also love to write something for the stage.

"Judging by the success that Alicia Keys has had [with Hell's Kitchen], and so many incredible artists and creators who come from the entertainment world to merge into the live, theatrical type of performance, I'd love to do that," he said. "I'd love to take creative license to reimagine musical moments in my life. I'll never get a chance to fully explain each album in its entirely... but with a play you can really storytell and help people understand what the motivation [of my songs] was."

Usher made his Broadway debut as Billy Flynn in Chicago in 2006. He is currently promoting his latest tour, Past Present Future, which just kicked off from Washington D.C.

Usher first released his self-titled debut album (1994) at the age of 15, and rose to fame in the late 1990s following the release of his second album, My Way (1997). Usher has sold more than 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time. At the end of 2009, Billboard named him the second most successful artist of the decade, the number-one Hot 100 artist of the decade, and ranked Confessions (2004) as the top solo album of the decade.