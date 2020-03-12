Updated: CURSED CHILD Will Cancel Performances In San Francisco

San Francisco enacted a city-wide ban of gatherings to curb the spread of Coronavirus, but one magical play had plans keep its doors open.

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has announced Tuesday that the production will continue with performances as scheduled, with each performance capped at an audience of 1000.

The Curran, where the production is running, has a capacity of 1667.

Now the production has announced in a new statement performances are no longer happening. "Late on Wednesday, the Governor of California called for restricting mass gatherings to no more than 250 people. As such, performances of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will be suspended immediately at San Francisco's Curran Theater through Tuesday, March 31."

"This is no doubt disappointing news to ticket holders and Harry Potter fans, but the producers of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child and our theatres are committed to the safety and peace of mind of all audiences, cast and company, and theatre staff. We look forward to resuming performances at the Curran Theater as soon as conditions allow."

"Ticket holders for March performances are being contacted now. A decision about performances in April and beyond will be made at a later date in line with the recommendations of health officials."

The order banning gatherings is currently set to be in place through March 26th.





