Update: Local 802 Responds to Dispute with BE MORE CHILL Orchestrator
Be More Chill officially began its Broadway run last week, and while the show is already celebrating an exciting milestone, conflict as has arisen between the show and Local 802, the union for professional musicians. As BroadwayWorld reported yesterday, Orchestrator Charlie Rosen took to Facebook to explain why the union has prevented him from performing in the pit as Guitar 2 & Ukulele. He writes:
A lot of friends and colleagues have been calling and texting me asking what happened and asking me to fill them in on rumors they've heard, so I'd like to publicly set the record straight. It is with an extremely heavy heart that I am being forced to announce that I will no longer be playing in the pit of Be More Chill unless and until my Union changes its rule discussed below.
The new president of 802 Adam Krauthamer has decided to start enforcing some long overlooked language in the collective bargaining agreement mere days before said CBA is set to be renegotiated. This language states:
(a) (i) No Orchestrator of a given production may serve as Orchestra Contractor, Supervisor Copyist, Copyist or Instrumentalist on that production.
I'd like to begin my thoughts on this first with the narrative of how this language was enacted in my situation. 2 hours before the invited dress rehearsal of Be More Chill, the band was asked to meet with Adam Krauthamer in the orchestra room of our theater so that he could inform us as a group, without warning, that my filling the chair as the Guitar 2 player on Be More Chill was in violation of the CBA and that I cannot legally be allowed to play the show.
Now Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer and Be More Chill's General Manager Lisa Dozier King have released a joint statement:
Local 802 President Adam Krauthamer and Be More Chill's General Manager Lisa Dozier King met to collaboratively discuss the pending matter and reaffirm their shared commitment to upholding the Collective Bargaining Agreement between Local 802 and the Broadway League.
Dozier King said, "Local 802 raised an issue under the current labor agreement and we are having respectful and productive conversations regarding how best to move forward. We are grateful to Adam and the 802 Board for swiftly working towards a productive solution."
Krauthamer said, "I look forward to continuing our productive relationship with Be More Chill and the other shows on Broadway under the Collective Bargaining Agreement."
The Be More Chill team, Adam Krauthamer, and the Local 802 Board recognize that the preservation of artists is a top priority.
