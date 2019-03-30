Update: BAT OUT OF HELL Cancels Tour Stops Prior to NY Run

As BroadwayWorld reported back in October and November of 2018, the Bat Out of Hell National Tour which was to launch in Toronto during the summer of 2018 and play the country prior to a run at NYC's City Center had been postponed.

At the time, the production announced that it would instead launch in 2019 with stops in St. Paul, Dallas, and Washington D.C. ahead of the previously announced run at New York City Center.

This week however, the run was canceled at both the Ordway in St. Paul and the National in Washington, DC (no announcement yet by Dallas) with the DC venue's web site noting: The producers of Jim Steinman's BAT OUT OF HELL THE MUSICAL regretfully announce the cancellation of all performances scheduled for July 10-27, 2019 at the National Theatre. All tickets will be automatically refunded; patrons currently holding tickets will receive an email confirmation of the refund. Patrons should contact 202.628.6161 with questions.

The National Theatre extends its deepest appreciation to all patrons as the BAT OUT OF HELL producers work to make changes to the show necessitating this cancellation. Because of the size and technical complexity of this spectacular musical, producers have decided to take the show directly to New York rather than tour to St. Paul, Dallas, and Washington, DC this summer. The National Theatre apologizes for any inconvenience this may have caused, and looks forward to your continued patronage in advance of the new 2019-2020 season being announced.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical premiered in 2017 at the Manchester Opera House and then played a successful engagement at London's Coliseum, winning the Evening Standard Award for Best Musical, before playing to Canadian audiences with a run at Toronto's Mirvish Theatre.

The three Bat Out Of Hell albums have sold a staggering 100 million copies globally. The first album, released in 1977, is one of the best-selling albums of all time and in 2003 was named one of "Greatest Albums of All Time" by Rolling Stone. Sixteen years later, Mr. Steinman scored again with Bat Out Of Hell II: Back Into Hell, which contained the massively successful single "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)" which reached number one in 28 countries and earned a Grammy® Award. The final album in the trilogy, Bat Out Of Hell III: The Monster Is Loose, debuted on Billboard's Top 10 list, was a top-selling album in 14 other countries, and includes Meat Loaf's hit version of the Steinman classic "It's All Coming Back To Me Now."

For the stage musical, the legendary and award-winning Mr. Steinman has incorporated iconic songs from the Bat Out Of Hell albums, including "You Took The Words Right Out of My Mouth," "Bat Out Of Hell," "I Would Do Anything For Love (But I Won't Do That)," and "Two Out Of Three Ain't Bad," as well as two previously unreleased songs "What Part of My Body Hurts the Most" and "Not Allowed to Love."

In Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical, the electrifying rock songs of Mr. Steinman propel an epic story of rebellious youth and passion as Strat, the immortal leader of The Lost, has fallen in love with Raven, the beautiful daughter of the tyrannical ruler Falco.

Bat Out Of Hell - The Musical is produced by David Sonenberg, Michael Cohl, Randy Lennox, Tony Smith, features book, music, and lyrics by Mr. Steinman, direction by Mr. Scheib, choreography by Emma Portner, with musical supervision and additional arrangements by Michael Reed, set design by Jon Bausor, costume design by Mr. Bausor &Meentje Nielson, lighting design by Patrick Woodroffe, video design by Finn Ross, sound design by Gareth Owen, orchestration by Steve Sidwell, fight direction by Ryan Bourque, and musical direction by Ryan Cantwell.For additional information, please visit www.batoutofhellmusical.com





