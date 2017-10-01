Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 1

OPEN in HOLLAND AMERICA LINE at RWS Entertainment GroupNon-Equity Actors in MURDER TAKES A HOLIDAY at The Sherman PlayhouseOPEN in RIVERSIDE THEATRE 2017-18 SEASON at Riverside TheatreNon-Equity Actors in EXIT at Short FilmNon-Equity Performers in RIP VAN WINKLE at Magnet Training CenterNon-Equity Performers in BLACK NATIVITY at Dominion Entertainment GroupNon-Equity Performers in 'TIS THE SEASON at Franklin Performing Arts CompanyNon-Equity Student Performers in RISING STARS CABARET at Franklin Performing Arts CompanyNon-Equity Performers in FANCY NANCY at Cyrano's Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in SISTER ACT at Broad Brook Opera HouseNon-Equity Actors in THE MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY at The Murder Mystery CompanyNon-Equity Performers in PEPPERMINT BEAR AND THE GIANT ELF at Lakewood Theatre CompanyOPEN Student Dancers in THE GREAT RUSSIAN NUTCRACKER at The Moscow BalletNon-Equity Performers in SMOKEY JOE'S CAFE at TexARTSNon-Equity Actors in RELATIVELY SPEAKING at Bergen County PlayersNon-Equity Performers in ARRIBA ARRIBA: THE ROBERTO CLEMENTE STORY at Pittsburgh CLO AcademyNon-Equity Performers in GODPSELL at Clague PlayhouseAccompanists (Pianists) in Rip Van Winkle at The Magnet Theater StudiosNon-Equity Performers in MAMMA MIA at Riverside Center for the Performing ArtsNon-Equity Student Performers in HEATHERS THE MUSICAL at NJSDA's Encore Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL at North Texas Performing Arts CenterNon-Equity Performers in THE WEDDING SINGER at The PAIJ PlayersNon-Equity Actors in GLENGARRY GLEN ROSS at IMPRINT TheatreworksNon-Equity Actors in THE TRAGEDY OF KING LEAR at Dark Wood Drama, LLCOPEN in BEEF & BOARDS DINNER THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Beef & Boards Dinner TheatreOPEN in SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Arvada Center for the Arts & HumanitiesNon-Equity Actors in ON CLOVER ROAD at Elmwood PlayhouseNon-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals TheatreNon-Equity Performers in SHREK at Little Radicals TheatreOPEN Child Performers in SCHOOL OF ROCK at Broadway and National Tour

