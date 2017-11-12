Click Here for More Articles on AUDITIONS
Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 12
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Non-Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, November 12, 2017 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed from today on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
11/13/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Arvada Center
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE LITTLE MERMAID at TownSquare Players
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Townsquare Players Inc
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Actors in COMMUNICATING DOORS at The Theatre Group at SBCC
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Performers in AIDA at Mysterium Theater
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2017 - 11/15/2017 Non-Equity Performers in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2017 - 11/15/2017 Non-Equity Performers in DETERMINATION OF AZIMUTH/BATTLE OF BLUE APPLE CROSSING at Arena Players, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 - 11/18/2017 Non-Equity Performers in FOR COLORED GIRLS.... at Governors State University Theatre and Performance Studies
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in SISTER ACT JR. at Pixie Dust Players
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 Non-Equity Actors in MORNING AFTER GRACE at Asolo Rep
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Actors in LIVING ROOM at Kumu Kahua Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/17/2017 - 11/18/2017 Non-Equity Actors in OUR TOWN at The Portland Players
Click Here for More Information
11/18/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in INDUSTRY SHOWCASE NIGHT at Random Farms Kid's Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/18/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETES at Servant Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
11/19/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Owen Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/19/2017 - 11/21/2017 actors in The Mountaintop at 4th Wall Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Performers in IN THE HEIGHTS at South Bend Civic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Non-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Lake Worth Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in SPEAKING OF MURDER at Katy Visual and Performing Arts Center
Click Here for More Information
11/25/2017 - 11/26/2017 Non-Equity Actors in DA at West End Productions
Click Here for More Information
11/28/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY at The Murder Mystery Co
Click Here for More Information
11/30/2017 Non-Equity Actors in INTIMATE APPAREL at A Classic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/1/2017 - 12/2/2017 OPEN in TWELFTH NIGHT and IN THE HEIGHTS at Pioneer Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
12/2/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in MONTANA SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS SEASON at Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 Non-Equity Performers in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 - 2/1/2018 Non-Equity Actors in 2018-2019 BRUCE E. COYLE ACTING INTERNSHIP PROGRAM at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE ODD COUPLE at Center Stage Jackson
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 - 12/11/2017 Non-Equity Performers in CHOIR BOY at Wilmington Drama League
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 - 12/5/2017 Non-Equity Actors in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Bainbridge Performing Arts
Click Here for More Information
For more Non-Equity Auditions, click here.
Breaking: Tony Awards Reveal First 2018 Decisions; 1984 Ineligible, Decisions on PRINCE OF BROADWAY & More
Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick & More in A CHRISTMAS STORY LIVE! Character Portraits
Photo Flash: First Look at BE MORE CHILL at Exit 82 Theatre
FROZEN's Broadway Box Office to Open Up the Gate Monday with New Block of Tickets
Uninvited Nominator Leads to 1984's Tony Ineligibility
Jennifer Damiano, Ben Fankhauser, Lesli Margherita & More Set for BROADWAY LOVES DEMI LOVATO at 54 Below
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
11/13/2017 Non-Equity Performers in SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Arvada Center
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE LITTLE MERMAID at TownSquare Players
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Townsquare Players Inc
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Actors in COMMUNICATING DOORS at The Theatre Group at SBCC
Click Here for More Information
11/13/2017 - 11/14/2017 Non-Equity Performers in AIDA at Mysterium Theater
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2017 - 11/15/2017 Non-Equity Performers in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Neshaminy Valley Music Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/14/2017 - 11/15/2017 Non-Equity Performers in DETERMINATION OF AZIMUTH/BATTLE OF BLUE APPLE CROSSING at Arena Players, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 - 11/18/2017 Non-Equity Performers in FOR COLORED GIRLS.... at Governors State University Theatre and Performance Studies
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in SISTER ACT JR. at Pixie Dust Players
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 Non-Equity Actors in MORNING AFTER GRACE at Asolo Rep
Click Here for More Information
11/15/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Actors in LIVING ROOM at Kumu Kahua Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/17/2017 - 11/18/2017 Non-Equity Actors in OUR TOWN at The Portland Players
Click Here for More Information
11/18/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Student Performers in INDUSTRY SHOWCASE NIGHT at Random Farms Kid's Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/18/2017 - 11/19/2017 Non-Equity Performers in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETES at Servant Stage Company
Click Here for More Information
11/19/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Owen Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/19/2017 - 11/21/2017 actors in The Mountaintop at 4th Wall Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Performers in IN THE HEIGHTS at South Bend Civic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 Non-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Lake Worth Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
11/20/2017 - 11/21/2017 Non-Equity Actors in SPEAKING OF MURDER at Katy Visual and Performing Arts Center
Click Here for More Information
11/25/2017 - 11/26/2017 Non-Equity Actors in DA at West End Productions
Click Here for More Information
11/28/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY at The Murder Mystery Co
Click Here for More Information
11/30/2017 Non-Equity Actors in INTIMATE APPAREL at A Classic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/1/2017 - 12/2/2017 OPEN in TWELFTH NIGHT and IN THE HEIGHTS at Pioneer Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
12/2/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Lyric Opera of Chicago
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in MONTANA SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS SEASON at Montana Shakespeare in the Parks
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 Non-Equity Performers in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Fort Wayne Civic Theatre
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 - 2/1/2018 Non-Equity Actors in 2018-2019 BRUCE E. COYLE ACTING INTERNSHIP PROGRAM at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Click Here for More Information
12/3/2017 - 12/4/2017 Non-Equity Actors in THE ODD COUPLE at Center Stage Jackson
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 - 12/11/2017 Non-Equity Performers in CHOIR BOY at Wilmington Drama League
Click Here for More Information
12/4/2017 - 12/5/2017 Non-Equity Actors in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Bainbridge Performing Arts
Click Here for More Information
For more Non-Equity Auditions, click here.