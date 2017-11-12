Upcoming Non-Equity Auditions Sunday, Nov. 12

Non-Equity Performers in SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL at The Arvada CenterNon-Equity Performers in THE LITTLE MERMAID at TownSquare PlayersNon-Equity Performers in THE LITTLE MERMAID at Townsquare Players IncNon-Equity Actors in COMMUNICATING DOORS at The Theatre Group at SBCCNon-Equity Performers in AIDA at Mysterium TheaterNon-Equity Performers in YOUNG FRANKENSTEIN at Neshaminy Valley Music TheatreNon-Equity Performers in DETERMINATION OF AZIMUTH/BATTLE OF BLUE APPLE CROSSING at Arena Players, Inc.Non-Equity Performers in FOR COLORED GIRLS.... at Governors State University Theatre and Performance StudiesNon-Equity Student Performers in SISTER ACT JR. at Pixie Dust PlayersNon-Equity Actors in MORNING AFTER GRACE at Asolo RepNon-Equity Actors in LIVING ROOM at Kumu Kahua TheatreNon-Equity Actors in OUR TOWN at The Portland PlayersNon-Equity Student Performers in INDUSTRY SHOWCASE NIGHT at Random Farms Kid's TheatreNon-Equity Performers in THE MARVELOUS WONDERETES at Servant Stage CompanyNon-Equity Actors in STEEL MAGNOLIAS at The Owen Theatreactors in The Mountaintop at 4th Wall TheatreNon-Equity Performers in IN THE HEIGHTS at South Bend Civic TheatreNon-Equity Actors in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE: A LIVE RADIO PLAY at Lake Worth PlayhouseNon-Equity Actors in SPEAKING OF MURDER at Katy Visual and Performing Arts CenterNon-Equity Actors in DA at West End ProductionsNon-Equity Actors in THE MURDER MYSTERY COMPANY at The Murder Mystery CoNon-Equity Actors in INTIMATE APPAREL at A Classic TheatreOPEN in TWELFTH NIGHT and IN THE HEIGHTS at Pioneer Theatre CompanyNon-Equity Performers in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR at Lyric Opera of ChicagoNon-Equity Actors in MONTANA SHAKESPEARE IN THE PARKS SEASON at Montana Shakespeare in the ParksNon-Equity Performers in LA CAGE AUX FOLLES at Fort Wayne Civic TheatreNon-Equity Actors in 2018-2019 BRUCE E. COYLE ACTING INTERNSHIP PROGRAM at Cincinnati Playhouse in the ParkNon-Equity Actors in THE ODD COUPLE at Center Stage JacksonNon-Equity Performers in CHOIR BOY at Wilmington Drama LeagueNon-Equity Actors in PETER AND THE STARCATCHER at Bainbridge Performing Arts

