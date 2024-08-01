Under The Radar Announces 20th Anniversary Season and New Co-Creative Directors

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Under the Radar has announced its return as a citywide festival, January 4–19, 2025, marking its 20th anniversary as America's premier festival of experimental performance with a major future-shaping expansion: two New York theater visionaries join festival Founder and Artistic Director Mark Russell as Co-Creative Directors, further growing and pluralizing Under the Radar's view of the local and global landscapes of innovative performance.

Artistic producer, former Soho Rep Director, and Radical Evolution Co-Founder Meropi Peponides and theater artist Kaneza Schaal will, on a two-year cycle, apply their passion and advocacy for performance to ensure UTR reaches new audiences, engages new artists, and continues to thrive into its next 20 years.

Under the Radar also today revealed a selection of its 2025 programming—a kaleidoscopic offering of contemporary theater-making—and the organizations who will collaborate to present these multidisciplinary, audacious works. (Full programming announcement to follow this fall.)

Among numerous offerings in the 20th edition of Under the Radar Festival are:

Playwright and performer Khawla Ibraheem's A Knock on the Roof, directed and developed by Oliver Butler, following one woman's routines of survival and everyday life in Gaza, in a co-production between New York Theatre Workshop and piece by piece productions (January 8–19)

Choreographer and dancer Faustin Linyekula's search for a family archive shattered by history, the fragments spread between his body and Congo, in My Body, My Archive presented by Live Artery | New York Live Arts (January 8 - 11)

The Onassis ONX-curated TECHNE, a multi-part experiential program of large-scale immersive artworks by John Fitzgerald & Godfrey Reggio, Marc Da Costa & Matthew Niederhauser, Margarita Athanasiou, and Stephanie Dinkins, presented by BAM (January 4–19

70's Japanese avant-garde playwright Shuji Terayama's Duke Bluebeard's Castle, in a colorful, all-female take by director Kim Sujin and Project NYX, presented by Japan Society (January 15 - 18)

Aakash Odedra Company's Little Murmur, a dance theater show about life with dyslexia, and UTR's first work for young audiences and their families, presented by the New Victory Theater (January 10–19)

The annual Under the Radar Symposium presented in partnership with HowlRound Theatre Commons, The Simons Foundation, and The Onassis Foundation (January 9)

As it did last year, the festival continues to draw on Under the Radar's roots as a community gathering space, with additional programming addressing challenges and opportunities for an industry with potential for great transformation in a critical time. In addition to select performances, UTR will host the Symposium, an annual gathering of international performing arts leaders, as well as a Festival Hub to feature pop-up performances, live music, and more.

Already seeding new works, Under the Radar will take its first steps as a “producing festival,” featuring new commissions by Alex Tatarsky, Jenn Kidwell, and Nile Harris. In the coming years, it will partner with other organizations to provide developmental support for premiere productions at UTR. As it grows its roster of productions, the festival strives to reflect the diversity of the city and world's ambitious performance as they innovate under extraordinary conditions. UTR will continue to grow as a singular resource in America for all that is new and experimental.

Last year, Mark Russell and festival producers Thomas O. Kriegsmann and Sami Pyne of ArKtype took an immense leap to evolve the beloved festival after The Public Theater—the festival's home of 17 years—announced that for financial reasons it could no longer host Under the Radar. The organizers convened many of New York's most vital performing arts organizations and the multiplicity of their artistic leaders' distinct visions to grow UTR into a citywide phenomenon. This format saw UTR carving out necessary space for artists and audiences and adventurous, experimental work throughout the city.

This year, the festival builds this collaborative structure into its own creative leadership and vision, with Peponides and Schaal, alongside Russell and ArKtype, opening the festival to vital new potentials and structures. Under the Radar Festival Co-Creative Director Meropi Peponides said, “The Under the Radar Festival has been a major influence in shaping my perspectives, sensibilities and passions as a theater maker and producer. Its global reach and the platform it gives International Artists is an essential part of the ecosystem of New York City performance, and has shown how this work forges connections between people across the world, and speaks truth to the human condition. It is an honor to join Mark and this stellar team to help chart a path for the festival's future.”

Under the Radar Festival Co-Creative Director Kaneza Schaal said, “There are so many New York Cities. So often they don't touch. My family squatted a building just blocks from PS122, NYTW, The Public – but never stepped foot inside them. As Under The Radar expands into its new life – how can we live up to the promise of theater, the promise of participatory society, of people gathering around campfires to tell stories, of the Greek's ‘demos kratia', literally ‘people power', where voting and theater happened alongside each other? At its best New York is a city of entry points, places to begin and dream the impossible. As developer empires engulf the city, we are losing those entry points. Under The Radar has alway protected entry points to craft, community, the city, and the world. I am thrilled to join and expand this practice. ”

Under the Radar Festival Founder and Executive Director Mark Russell said, “I am thrilled to welcome Meropi Peponides and Kaneza Schaal to the Under the Radar artistic team. Under the Radar has always been a collaborative effort. Last year, we took a step towards creating a city-wide festival with contributions from producers across the city, proof of the resilient and innovative strength of New York's art scene. The addition of Meropi and Kaneza, with their unique perspectives, will help us build a festival ready for the future.”