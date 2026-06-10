UNZIPPED to Feature Broadway Veterans in TRU Voices New Musicals Series

Producer R.K. Greene and The StoryLine Project have announced a cast of Broadway veterans for TRU's free presentation of the new musical UNZIPPED, by Douglas J. Cohen and Eva Margolies, directed by Debra Whitfield, set for Monday, June 29, 2026, at 7PM at THEATER 555, 555 W. 42nd Street, NYC.

Headlining the presentation are Jenn Gambatese (Mrs. Doubtfire) as Katie, Bryan Fenkart (Memphis) as her husband Daniel, and Patrick Oliver Jones (Beetlejuice) as Dr. Gerald Dexter.

Rounding out the cast of nine are Michael Notardonato (A Wonderful World) as Rob, Neal Mayer (LES MISERABLES) as Leon, Diane Phelan (Into the Woods) as Takimi, Cicily Daniels (Pirates!) as Ramona, along with newcomers Edgar Diaz-Gutierrez as Jorge, and Lexi Nieto as Lila.

TRU Voices New Musicals Series is made possible by the generous support of Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley. For more information and registration, please visit https://truonline.org/events/unzipped/.

In San Francisco in the mid-1970s, psychologist Katie Langley has two big problems: no job and no spark in the bedroom. Her only employment offer - a sex therapist in a clinic for men. Fearing her husband's disapproval, she lies and tells him she's a counselor at an all-boys Catholic school. But Katie soon discovers she's not the only one with secrets... and by the end, everyone is unzipped.

A sexy new musical, the original story for UNZIPPED came from the mind of sex therapist, author, and award-winning songwriter Eva Margolies, who has appeared on Oprah, GMA, and 20/20. She also co-wrote the book, music, and lyrics with Douglas J. Cohen, an award-winning writer whose work includes No Way to Treat a Lady, which has had over 200 productions regionally and abroad, plus The Big Time with Douglas Carter Beane, Barnstormer, and Bridges with TRU co-founder Cheryl L. Davis. The presentation is directed by Debra Whitfield, whose Off-Broadway credits include Tech Support (also playwright), Olympics Über Alles, and The Banana Monologues.

The presentation will be followed by TRU's renowned "Dollars and Sense" industry talkback about the developmental track for this show, with Janel C. Scarborough, producer/creative investor (Single Black Female, Thoughts of a Colored Man, Tony-nominated revival for colored girls...), co-founder of TRU Diversity, and other panelists to be announced soon.

R.K. Greene & The StoryLine Project are the award-winning producers of Beau the Musical, Barry Manilow's Harmony, Farinelli and The King with Mark Rylance, Time to Kill, Terms of Endearment with Molly Ringwald, Love Child with Robert Stanton and Daniel Jenkins, and Room Service. R.K. has supported TRU since 2000, www.StoryLineProject.com.

Douglas J. Cohen (co-composer/librettist/lyricist) won the Richard Rodgers Award for No Way to Treat a Lady, with nearly 200 productions regionally and abroad. His work includes The Gig, The Big Time with Douglas Carter Beane, Barnstormer, and Bridges with TRU co-founder Cheryl L. Davis. Upcoming are Mudville and King of the Hollywood Fixers. Douglas is the recipient of a Jonathan Larson Grant, a 2024 Lucille Lortel 121 Project Grant, a Drama Desk nomination (Children's Letters to God), a Drama League nomination, and the Fred Ebb Award for his body of work, https://douglasjcohen.com/.

Eva Margolies (original story, co-composer/librettist/lyricist) is a renowned sex therapist, author, and award-winning songwriter. She has appeared as an expert on Oprah, GMA, and 20/20 and is the author of seven books on sex and relationships, including Undressing the American Male and Sensual Pleasure. She is a former staff writer for MCA Music and was the winner in the Song Door International Songwriting Competition for the pop song "Butterfly," which serves as the finale of Unzipped.

Debra Whitfield (director) is an award-winning director, whose Off-Broadway work is comprised of Tech Support(also playwright), Olympics Über Alles, and The Banana Monologues. Other New York productions includeMauritius, Dracula, Blithe Spirit, Picasso at the Lapin Agile, and Welcome to the Hard Luck Café (Best Director, NY Thespis Theater Festival). Regionally, she directed and choreographed the new musical Rope, Sherlock's Last Case, In the Belly of the Beast, The Memory of Water, Brighton Beach Memoirs, and To Gillian on Her 37thBirthday, among others. She is the Artistic Director of the Chatillion Stage Company, https://www.chatillionstagecompany.com/artistic-director.

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily, and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists, as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities, and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works, and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions, and the New York State Council on the Arts, with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

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