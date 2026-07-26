Full Cast Announced for MEET ME IN ST. LOUIS at The Muny

The Muny has announced the full cast for its upcoming production of Meet Me In St. Louis, including Emma Crow in the principal role of Lucille Ballard. The all-time Muny favorite, set in St. Louis, runs Aug. 6-13 and is presented by Commerce Bank and Commerce Trust Co.

“The Muny has a long and cherished history with Meet Me In St. Louis,” said Muny Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson. “This remarkable cast will bring untold heart and joy to a musical that is a landmark to this institution.”

Crow joins previously announced principals Patti Murin, Colin Donnell, Katerina McCrimmon, Beth Leavel, Stan Brown, Andrew Poston, Kyla Stone, Ilan Eskenazi, Lilah Levinson and Joylin Bass. Also rounding out the cast are Kaley Bender, Chloe Chamberlin, Jason Goldston, Beau Harmon, Ava Noble, Ben Nordstrom, Sandra Valeska Orozco, Jasmine Overbaugh, Gregory Lee Rodriguez, Ronan Ryan, Michael Santomassimo, Leann Schuering, Gordon Semeatu, Drew Tanabe, Bronwyn Tarboton, Allie Villhard and Justus Wheatley. The company will be joined by the Muny Kids and Teens Youth Ensemble.

The production is led by Maggie Burrows (director), Sarah Meahl (choreographer) and Paul Byssainthe Jr. (music director/conductor). The design team for Meet Me In St. Louis includes Michael Santomassimo (associate choreographer); Ann Beyersdorfer (scenic designer); Leon Dobkowski (Costume Designer); Paige Seber (lighting designer); Joshua Hummel (sound designer); Kylee Loera and Greg Emetaz (video designers); Kelley Jordan (wig designer); Willie Porter (production stage manager); and The Telsey Office/Rachel Hoffman, CSA (casting). The Muny artistic staff includes Artistic Director & Executive Producer Mike Isaacson, Associate Artistic Director Michael Baxter, Director of Production Tracy Utzmyers, and Music Supervisors Michael Horsley and Evan Roider.

The hometown favorite Meet Me In St. Louis returns for its ninth Muny production — the first since 2018. As the Smith family prepares for the 1904 St. Louis World’s Fair, a sudden cross-country move threatens to upend everything — including romance for the two eldest daughters.

This production will include an original song by Mark Sonnenblick, “That’s Enough of That,” arranged and orchestrated by Greg Anthony Rassen.

Meet Me In St. Louis has music and lyrics by Ralph Blane and Hugh Martin, plus additional material by Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II; George W. Meyer, Edgar Leslie and E. Ray Goetz; and Kerry Mills and Andrew B. Sterling. The musical has an original book by Hugh Wheeler with a revised book by Gordon Greenberg and additional orchestrations by John McDaniel. Based on The Kensington Stories by Sally Benson and the 1944 MGM motion picture Meet Me In St. Louis , starring Judy Garland.

Meet Me In St. Louis is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Tams-Witmark LLC.

Performances of Meet Me In St. Louis begin at 8:15 p.m. nightly, Aug. 6-13. Season 108 at The Muny also includes Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations (July 27-Aug. 2) and Something Rotten! (Aug. 17-23).

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