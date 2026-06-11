UNZIPPED to Receive Reading as Bonnie Comley & Stewart F. Lane Sponsor TRU Voices Series

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) has announced that Bonnie Comley and Stewart F. Lane have pledged to underwrite the cost of the TRU Voices New Musicals Reading this year, and for the next four years. Their generosity has already impacted the series, with their financial support currently employed in producing TRU's reading of the new musical Unzipped by Eva Margolies and Douglas J. Cohen on June 29 at Theater 555.For more information and to secure tickets to this sexy new work, please visit here.

"With government funding for the arts being cut severely this year, we are so lucky to have friends like Bonnie and Stewart stepping up to help us keep going," says TRU executive director Bob Ost. "Because of their generosity we will be able to give five new works of musical theater a step forward on the road to production."

Theater Resources Unlimited honored the show business power couple earlier this year at their annual TRU Love gala. They have been producers of countless Broadway shows - over 40 that they have produced individually or together including Tony wins for La Cage aux Folles, The Will Rogers Follies, Thoroughly Modern Millie, Jay Johnson; the Two and Only, War Horse and A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder as well as this year's Tony Award-winning musical The Lost Boys. They have also been generous mentors to many and have been a supportive and inspiringly upbeat presence in the theater community for many years. Mr. Lane is also a co-owner and operator of Broadway's Palace Theater.

Equally impressive is their pioneering vision in creating BroadwayHD. Through a curated library of professionally filmed stage productions, BroadwayHD connects a global audience to the work of extraordinary artists, playwrights, composers, directors, and designers. The platform ensures that theater is not limited to a single city or moment in time, but can be experienced, studied, and celebrated by audiences worldwide.

Ost adds: "With all that they do for the theater community and theater lovers everywhere, I am deeply humbled that they have reached out to help TRU. They are amazing."

Theater Resources Unlimited (TRU) is the leading network for developing theater professionals, a thirty-three-year-old 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization created to help producers produce, emerging theater companies to emerge healthily, and all theater professionals to understand and navigate the business of the arts. Membership includes self-Producing Artists as well as career producers and theater companies.

TRU publishes an email community newsletter of services, opportunities, and productions; presents weekly Community Gatherings about the arts, and monthly Town Halls about current social issues; offers a Producer Development & Mentorship Program taught by prominent producers and general managers in New York theater; and presents Producer Boot Camp workshops to help aspirants develop business skills. TRU serves writers through the TRU Voices Play Reading Series, TRUSpeak: Hear Our Voices (adapting short plays into films), Writer-Producer Speed Date, a Practical Playwriting Workshop, How to Write a Musical That Works, and a Director-Writer Communications Lab.

Programs of Theater Resources Unlimited are supported in part by the Leibowitz Greenway Foundation, Stewart F. Lane & Bonnie Comley, Merrie L. Davis, Dunbar Hofmann Productions, and the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of the Office of the Governor and the New York State Legislature.

For more information about TRU membership and programs, visit www.truonline.org.

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