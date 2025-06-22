UIA Talent Reps Christopher D. Silveri & Lucius Robinson Visit The Coffee House Club

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Representatives, Christopher D. Silveri and Lucius Robinson, from UIA Talent Agency will join the Coffee House Club at the Salmagundi Club for their Friday afternoon luncheon series. The event is free to attend, lunch is a la carte from 12pm-2pm. RSVP to attend here. The event is hosted by Julian Tepper, the Executive Director of the Coffee House Club, and actress/creator, Jocelyn Kuritsky.

The Coffee House Club ?is a private social club on the cusp of its 110th anniversary. Currently located in a beautiful historic townhouse on 5th Avenue at 12th Street (the Salmagundi Club: 47 5th Ave, New York, NY 10003), a location on the list of New York City landmarks and on the U.S. National Register of Historic Places, Coffee House members and non-members meet at the long table for the pleasure of one another's company, camaraderie and conversation. It's a magical place where cares do not intrude. The Coffee House holds Friday lunches, where a guest speaker comes to inspire. Guest speakers spend about 30-40 minutes discussing a topic relevant to their professions or expertise, and taking questions from the audience.

ABOUT THE GUESTS

Christopher D. Silveri takes great pride in a career spanning over two decades in the entertainment industry since graduating from NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. He is currently a partner at UIA Talent Agency.

After a brief stint in acting, he began casting commercials at Liz Lewis Casting Partners, transitioned into representation to head the Legit Department at Gilla Roos, Ltd., and later served as Vice President of Talent Management at Prestige Management Group. In 2017, Christopher launched his own talent management company before partnering with UIA, representing talent across Film, TV, and Theatre nationwide.

Christopher has long maintained a strong focus in Film and Television. His clients have been in recent and upcoming projects such as: Daredevil: Born Again, Poker Face, The Rookie, The Night Agent, Harlem, Elsbeth, Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Gilded Age, The Morning Show, The Changeling, The Crowded Room, Succession, The Flight Attendant, The Other Two, The Equalizer, Law & Order, Law & Order: SVU, Law & Order: Organized Crime, FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, FBI: International, Power, Power Book III: Raising Kanan, The Rookie, Blue Bloods, And Just Like That..., Evil, Bupkis, Wu-Tang: An American Saga, American Horror Story, and many more.

On the film side: A Complete Unknown, Bunnylovr, Office Romance, A Family Affair, Dumb Money, Judas and the Black Messiah, Bottoms, The Menu, The King of Staten Island, The Trial of the Chicago 7, The Wolf of Wall Street, and many more.

Broadway, National Tours, and Off-Broadway credits include Hamilton, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Kimberly Akimbo, Boop!: The Musical, The Lion King, Parade, Harmony, etc..

From streaming to stage, Christopher remains committed to guiding talent with clarity, hustle, and a relentless focus on meaningful career growth.

Lucius Robinson discovered his passion for the performing arts as a child growing up in New York City, attending Broadway shows with his aunt.

With over a decade in the entertainment industry, Lucius began his career as an assistant to Broadway Producers Robert Cole and Fred Zollo, working on the Broadway revival of That Championship Season. He then moved his focus to artist representation with positions at Innovative Artists, Sweet 180 Management, Stewart Talent, and UIA Talent.

He has represented actors of all ages for theatre, major motion pictures, episodic television, animated features and shows, and commercials. His clients can be seen on stage and screen in recent projects such as the upcoming production of Stranger Things: The First Shadow, The Bedwetter - A New Musical, The Lion King, Grey House, Lempicka, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, Mother's Instinct, The Holdovers, Babygirl, American Born Chinese, Godfather Of Harlem, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and the upcoming Amazon series Elle.

His wide range of experience across different entertainment genres positions him uniquely to find opportunities for the artists he represents in a collaborative and nurturing environment.