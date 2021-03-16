Two New Outdoor Public Art Exhibitions Celebrating New York City To Open At Rockefeller Center

Two new outdoor public art exhibitions celebrating New York City, The Flag Project and a lightbox exhibition featuring NYC street and subway photography of Jamel Shabazz, will open at Rockefeller Center (located between 49th-50th Streets and 5th- 6th Avenues, Manhattan) on Saturday, March 27th. Both exhibitions are free, do not require tickets, and will be on display through Friday, April 30th.

The Flag Project is a public art installation celebrating the medium of photography that called on the public to submit photographs inspired by New York City, with 83 winning submissions being produced as flags and flown from the iconic flagpoles of Rockefeller Center. The installation also features guest photographers, invited by Aperture, who have helped define New York in photographs, including Kwame Brathwaite, Renee Cox, Awol Erizku, Elliott Erwitt, Duane Michals, Ryan McGinley, Susan Meiselas, Nan Goldin, and Tyler Mitchell.

Images of flags that will be displayed in The Flag Project 2021 can be downloaded here. Images from the 2020 edition of The Flag Project can be downloaded here.

In addition, fourteen New York City street and subway photographs by Jamel Shabazz, who has methodically created street portraits throughout the city for forty years, will be displayed and installed on seven-foot-tall light boxes across Rockefeller Center's public plazas.

Some of Shabazz's photographs that will be featured in the lightbox exhibition can be downloaded here.

The exhibitions are part of a month-long collaboration between Rockefeller Center and Aperture that celebrates New York City through the medium of photography. The program also includes a virtual talk series, pop-up store, and more.

For more information, visit rockefellercenter.com.