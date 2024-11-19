Turn Back Time with Highlights from THE CHER SHOW

If you could turn back time, would you find a way to see Cher perfrom onstage? Cher herself is telling the story of her extarordinary life in Cher: The Memoir: Part One, which is now available where books are sold.

After more than seventy years of fighting to live her life on her own terms, Cher finally reveals her true story in intimate detail, in a two-part memoir. Her remarkable career is unique and unparalleled. The only woman to top Billboard charts in seven consecutive decades, she is the winner of an Academy Award, an Emmy, a Grammy, and a Cannes Film Festival Award, and an inductee to the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame who has been lauded by the Kennedy Center.

Cher: The Memoir, Part One follows her extraordinary beginnings through childhood to meeting and marrying Sonny Bono—and reveals the highly complicated relationship that made them world-famous, but eventually drove them apart. Cher: The Memoir reveals the daughter, the sister, the wife, the lover, the mother, and the superstar.

Broadway fans have already gotten a taste of Cher's story, of course. The Cher Show ran for over 300 performances at the Neil Simon Theatre in 2018-19. In celebration of the memoir's release (which also happens to feature an audiobook read by Tony winner Stephanie J. Block), we're turning back time for a special multimedia flashback of the acclaimed Broadway show.

Featuring a book by Tony Award winner Rick Elice and direction by Tony Award nominee Jason Moore, The Cher Show starred Tony Award winner Stephanie J. Block, Teal Wicks, and Micaela Diamond in the role of the iconic singer and actress at various times in her life and career. Before Broadway, The Cher Show had its world premiere at the Oriental Theatre in Chicago, Illinois on June 12, 2018.

Previews began at the at Broadway's Neil Simon Theatre on November 1, 2018.

And the show officially opened on Broadway on Monday, December 3, 2018

Cher herself hit the red carpet on the big night to talk about her love of the cast and creative team.

The cast celebrated 100 performances on February 28, 2019.

The cast made appearances on The Today Show, The View, The Tonight Show and more!