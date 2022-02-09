Trust For Governors Island Announces 24 Arts, Cultural And Educational Organizations To Present Free Programming Starting This Spring

The Trust for Governors Island announced today this year's participants in its annual Organizations in Residence program. Through the program, the Trust invites arts and cultural organizations to present public programming and artist residencies inside former military homes. 24 organizations presenting visual art, environmental education, and cultural programming were selected for the 2022 program, which will be free and open to the public from May 1 through October 31, 2022.

"We are thrilled to welcome back our Organizations in Residence program on the Island. This program and its participants fully embody the diverse cultural community of New York City and offers visitors a unique opportunity to interact and engage with international artists, hands-on activities, workshops and talks," said Clare Newman President and CEO of the Trust for Governors Island. "We encourage visitors to take advantage of this free programming, suitable for all ages, while getting to visit the Island and learn about its rich history."

"As Governors Island's cultural community continues to grow, we are excited to welcome back Island organizations whose programs continue to evolve through new exhibitions, artists residencies and public programs, while also welcoming new voices and perspectives," said Meredith Johnson, VP of Art and Culture at the Trust for Governors Island. "We look forward to welcoming audiences and kicking off our annual Organizations in Residence Program this year with engaging multi-disciplinary cultural programming that is free for all New Yorkers to engage with and be inspired by."

Since Governors Island opened to the public in 2005, the Trust for Governors Island has invited cultural, educational and non-profit organizations to utilize its historic houses to present engaging public programs while providing workspace for artists and cultural practitioners. Through its unique Organizations in Residence Program, the Trust provides a platform for non-profit groups to reach a diverse and growing audience of engaged visitors, where collaboration is encouraged between participating organizations and space is provided to presenters free of charge.

Cultural expression is at the core of Governors Island's identity. The Island's rich and varied environments, architecture and histories provide an unparalleled platform for deeply transformative experiences with the arts. Since opening to the public in 2005, Governors Island has become a beloved destination and cultural resource for New York City. Beginning in 2013, the Trust for Governors Island has commissioned significant permanent and temporary artworks by artists such as Rachel Whiteread, Susan Philipsz, David Brooks, Jacob Hashimoto, Shantell Martin, Duke Riley, Richard Move, Sam Van Aken and Mark Dion. Trust-led arts commissions for the 2022 season will be announced soon.

Each year, more than 200 artists and researchers receive flexible, free workspace through the Organizations in Residence program. In 2020, the Trust partnered with the Lower Manhattan Cultural Council and 19 other arts and culture organizations to launch the Governors Island Residency Initiative, a responsive program designed to support artists impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 100 artists received safe, free studio space, and indoor public programs were transformed into live-stream events and outdoor public art pieces to ensure visitors could safely experience the arts and cultural programming that has become synonymous with Governors Island over the years.